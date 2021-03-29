IVECO Over the Air Update: the smart, time-saving way to update vehicle software

IVECO is further expanding its IVECO ON digital services focused on making the driver’s life easier and helping the fleet manager keep their fleet running efficiently and productively. The innovative IVECO Over the Air Update feature, available on all Daily and IVECO S-WAY vehicles fitted with a Connectivity Box, enables customers to perform software updates remotely themselves over the air, saving time and boosting vehicle uptime.

IVECO Over the Air Update is extremely easy to use and makes it possible to update the vehicle’s software quickly, at the driver’s and fleet manager’s convenience, without having to visit the workshop. It can be done by the customer anywhere, at any time taking just a few minutes and requiring only that the vehicle is parked in a safe. This means the driver can install the update whenever it is convenient, during a rest stop while on a mission or on a break at the depot, wasting no time.

Thomas Hilse, IVECO Brand President, commented: “Easy, quick, efficient and smart. At IVECO, we are constantly looking at ways to make our drivers’ and fleet managers’ life easier and help them to work more efficiently. The new IVECO Over the Air Update makes it very easy to update the vehicles’ software with new improvements, applications and functionality. Our customers can ensure their vehicles are always up to date, protected, and perform at their best without wasting any time at the workshop.

To utilise the IVECO Over the Air Update features, the customer just needs to ensure that their Daily or IVECO S-WAY is equipped with a Connectivity Box and that they are an IVECO ON registered user linked to the vehicle. When they receive a notification that an update is available and their vehicle is parked safely, they can download and install it using the Infotainment infotainment system or the Easy Way mobile app.

By selecting the IVECO Over the Air Update button on the infotainment system, or the icon on the app, the system will look for the update and begin the procedure. It is as simple as updating a mobile device. The new feature will soon be available on the Business Up app for the Daily range.

