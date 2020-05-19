IVECO Presents the new IVECO S-WAY R racing trucks

IVECO started the 2020 truck racing season with the official presentation of the new IVECO S-WAY R racing trucks specially prepared for Team Hahn Racing and Team Schwabentruck.

The event was held on 16th May 2020 at IVECO’s heavy-duty truck manufacturing and R&D centre test track in Ulm, with just a small group of participants in attendance to comply with safety measures and hygiene regulations.

Drivers Jochen Hahn from Team Hahn Racing and Steffi Halm from Team Schwabentruck put their new trucks through their paces on the test track, demonstrating the vehicles’ powerful performance. The event was livestreamed on IVECO’s Facebook page, so that the teams’ sponsors, colleagues and fans were able to view the test session, take a short look back at very successful 2019 and to preview the upcoming truck racing season.

The presentation of the IVECO S-WAY R trucks follows five months of development and testing. The new racing trucks benefit from all the advanced design and engineering features of the IVECO S-WAY range launched in mainland Europe in 2019 – from the cab that combines functionality and comfort to the optimised aerodynamics that reduce the Cx drag coefficient by as much as 12% and deliver up to 4% fuel savings.

“The IVECO S-WAY R is – with no exaggeration – the best and the most stylish racing truck that we have ever produced. I can hardly wait to watch this ‘IVECO Bull’ really show what it’s capable of on the racetrack,” stated Jochen Hahn, six–time European truck racing champion, of his new truck, which he has nicknamed “Giulia”.

“When it comes to the colours, my truck is by far and away better-looking than Jochen’s,” said Steffi Halm, driver on the Schwabentruck team. “Although I suppose that doesn’t matter too much this season, seeing as he’s only going to see it from behind!”