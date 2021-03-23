IVECO raises the level of the customers’ digital experience with new  IVECO ON portal and Easy Way app

IVECO is launching the new IVECO ON portal that provides easy access to the brand’s extensive offering of connectivity-enabled services developed to help its customers to manage their fleet and business efficiently, and to make the drivers’ life on the road easier.

The new portal has been designed to provide a seamless experience with easy navigation and introduces improvements and new widgets. The development has benefited from advanced technology and the know-how of the team of digital experts. The IVECO ON app has also been updated with new features.

Fabrizio Conicella, Global Head of Digital & Adv Technology Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, stated: “We developed the new IVECO ON portal based on feedback and suggestions we received from our users. It offers a single touchpoint that puts all our connectivity-enabled services at their fingertips. For example, Fleet Managers can access very quickly their vehicles’ performance and fuel consumption trends to identify actions they can take to improve their Total Cost of Ownership. With the app the drivers can easily access all the digital services that make their life easier and help them on the road, such as the Driving Style Evaluation and remote assistance services as well as actuate remotely most of the cab functionalities.”

Enhancements of the user experience include a redesign oriented to an easy, intuitive navigation, a simplified registration and activation process, and the creation of a dedicated section to manage permissions related to use of features such as the driver’s cab controls.

The new IVECO ON portal also introduces the Safe Driving features, designed to enhance safe driving, with the addition of new Key Performance Indicators based on vehicle ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This upgrade aims to further enrich the reports generated to help drivers to acquire a safe driving style and fleet managers to foster a safe driving culture of their fleet.

IVECO has updated the IVECO ON Easy Way app, introduced on the IVECO S-WAY heavy range, with improvements to the user experience such as simplified registration and login, automatic pairing of the vehicle with Android and IOS mobile devices, automatic wi-fi connection, and intuitive navigation.

Visit the new IVECO ON portal: https://www.iveco-on.com/