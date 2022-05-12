IVECO returns to ITT Hub for 2022

After a successful inaugural year, ITT Hub is returning to the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference centre in Hampshire between the 11th and 12th of May. IVECO is proud to exhibit its innovative and pioneering range of connected and low-emission commercial vehicles once again.

Pioneering the charge to alternative propulsion in commercial vehicles for over 25 years, IVECO offers a solution in low-emission goods and people transport from 3.5-tonnes to 44-tonnes GVW with its advanced new Daily, Eurocargo and bold WAY-range. With over 45,000 natural gas vehicles produced since 1996, IVECO believes that the power of natural gas offers a viable means of significantly cutting carbon emissions in transport, offering up to 95% reductions in CO2 when running on sustainably sourced Biomethane.

This year, IVECO will be exhibiting its latest generation of connected services to the marketplace with the introduction of IVECO Driver Pal in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to new Daily and the IVECO S-WAY and-X-WAY ranges. Offering two unique skills, the revolutionary vocal and digital driver companion enables drivers to check the health status of their vehicle, set and manage the navigation system, request assistance if needed and ask for fuel-saving driving style tips. Drivers will also be able to connect with the driving community via the MYCOMMUNITY skill. This will allow the exchanging of traffic and route information between drivers directly, with automatic translation to mitigate language barriers.

Exhibiting outside at stand A112, visitors to the show will be able to fully immerse themselves in IVECO’s latest vehicles with a new Daily panel van in its market exclusive 7-Tonne gross vehicle weight, IVECO S-WAY CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and the new IVECO S-WAY offering further aerodynamic enhancements and fitted with the new 490-horsepower CURSOR 13 engine.

“It’s great to be back at ITT Hub this year, an event that aligns closely with our own core values of innovation and sustainable transport solutions,” commented IVECO’s UK & ROI Business Director, Vincenzo Nicolo. “It’s a superb opportunity for people to get up close to our excellent and most modern product line-up, with an opportunity to get behind the wheel too”.

The new Daily range takes the multi-award-winning Daily to the next level for its fifth decade with an exceptionally flexible line-up and market exclusive gross vehicle weights. Along with the market-favourite HI-MATIC 8-speed automatic gearbox a new 6-speed manual gearbox has been introduced offering best-in-class shift precision, and delivering an up to 18% uplift in clutch durability (when coupled with the 2.3 litre engine), With oil changes extended to 350,000 km, the new transmission will also contribute an up to 4% reduction in Repair and Maintenance costs further lowering the Daily’s TCO.

Daily’s updated engine range now conforms to Euro 6-D FINAL (Light Duty) and Euro VI/E (Heavy Duty) emissions standards. The 2.3-litre F1A engine achieves an up to 6% fuel saving in WLTP cycle compared to the previous model, and when coupled with the new manual transmission delivers an up to 15% torque increase. New Daily also introduces two more industry firsts with its AIR PRO adaptive air suspension and ‘HI-ADAPTIVE’ memory foam seating.

AIR PRO, arriving into the UK mid-2022, features continuously variable adaptive air suspension which can be adjusted, raised and lowered by the driver for easier loading and reduces vibrations and roll in bends by 25 and 30% respectively, for supreme driver comfort and load safety. The new HI-ADAPTIVE memory foam seating reduces pressure points by up to 30% by spreading bodyweight more evenly. The cushions are 20mm longer and 15mm thicker to better support taller drivers (combined too with a deeper bulkhead), this enables lower side carters to aid ingress and egress on missions with frequent stops.

IVECO S-WAY adds further aerodynamic and fuel efficiency enhancements, with the introduction of new A-pillar covers which improve air flow around the cab, and climate control Eco mode which eliminates unnecessary energy absorption. The new high-efficiency single-reduction rear axles with longer ratios, down to 2.31:1, enable substantial down-speeding, resulting in greater efficiency when cruising on long-distance journeys, and an updated range of Euro VI/E engines, all contribute to the vehicle being able to achieve an overall reduction in fuel consumption of up to 3%. The Cursor 13 now adds 530 and 490hp variants, with the 490 set to be a true TCO Champion.

The IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas line-up remains a leader in alternative fuels technology for heavy trucks, tried, tested and ready to significantly reduce fleet emissions now with either compressed or liquified Biomethane. Not only is it beneficial for the environment but emitting up to 50% less noise than the equivalent diesel and offering fast and clean refuelling, it offers a great driving experience for drivers too.

IVECO is also proud to be supporting Logistics UK at the show, with the provision of four 3.5t HI-MATIC Daily (35S14A8 V) Panel Vans for the Logistics UK Van Driver of the Year competition. Two other models of the IVECO Daily will also feature across the manoeuvring challenge and vehicle inspection exercises.

On static display (Stand A112):

• IVECO Daily 7-Tonne Panel Van (70C18HA8 V)

• IVECO S-WAY 460hp Natural Gas 4×2 Tractor (AS440S46T/P CNG)

• IVECO S-WAY 490hp Tractor 6x2C (AS44S49TX/P)

Ride & Drive:

• IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas 4×2 Tractor (AS440S46T/P CNG)

• IVECO S-WAY 490hp Tractor 6x2C (AS44S49TX/P)

