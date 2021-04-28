IWS announces acquisition of The Rack Group

IWS Group, The Industrial Workspace Specialists, has acquired The Rack Group, a leading provider of pallet racking safety, inspection, repair and maintenance solutions.

The move will see The Rack Group become part of a growing family of specialist, market-leading businesses that currently includes impact protection solutions provider, Brandsafe, and visual communication solutions supplier, Beaverswood.

IWS Group provides essential services and supplies to the logistics, warehousing and material handling sectors in the UK, across Europe and beyond. The acquisition will further strengthen its position in core markets, extend the scope of the existing offering and open up opportunities to provide customers with additional product solutions and services.

Established for over 40 years and based in Barnsley, The Rack Group supplies its innovative racking protection products, such as Rack Armour, and its racking inspection, repair and maintenance services to some of the largest brands in retail, warehousing, logistics and material handling.

Management of both businesses believe that there is a uniquely complementary fit between the companies in terms of product ranges, services, people and expertise. Under the terms of the deal, The Rack Group will continue to trade as usual under its existing brand.

Jeroen van den Berge, CEO of IWS Group, said: “We are excited to welcome The Rack Group to the IWS family. We have known The Rack Group for some time and, as a business that has built a market-leading reputation for quality and expertise in racking safety, with a long-standing, multi-site customer base, it represents a strong and natural strategic fit for IWS Group.

“The warehousing, logistics and materials handling sectors have seen unprecedented growth due to new shopping behaviours and IWS Group is bringing together businesses built on specialist expertise and customer centricity to serve these sectors with essential products and services.

“The addition of The Rack Group provides further opportunity to broaden the scope of services and solutions each of the IWS Group companies can offer their customers. We look forward to a bright, prosperous and successful future together.”

Jenny Charlton, director at The Rack Group, said: “This is an extremely positive development for both organisations, bringing new opportunities to add greater value to customers in terms of product solutions, technical capabilities and enhanced customer service.

“Our market presence will remain as strong as it has always been. Indeed, an attraction of linking up with IWS Group means that we can benefit from the additional resources, infrastructure, and product offering that it brings, without loss of brand identity or the core values that have contributed to our success over four decades.”

www.iws.group