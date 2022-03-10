IWS Group announces two senior appointments to support ambitious growth plans

Industrial workspace health and safety services and products specialist, IWS Group, has appointed two senior executives as it invests in major growth and expansion across its UK and international operations.

Darren Harrison is appointed as Group Project Delivery Director and Stephanie Gentle as Group Marketing Director. Darren brings a wealth of experience and expertise in delivering services across industrial and retail sectors. He joins IWS Group from Heras (mobile perimeter protection solutions), where he was Chief Commercial Officer. Before Heras, Darren was at Whirlpool for 15 years, initially building up the services team across Europe before he became MD of the UK and, then later, MD of the Benelux.

In the role of Project Delivery Director at IWS, Darren will spearhead a centralised project delivery team, which will consist of installation, repair and maintenance engineers to manage the growing number of projects and services across the group. Delivering this service at a group level enables IWS to consistently supply a best-in-class service for its extensive customer base across the UK and Europe.

The strategic move by IWS Group creates a unique proposition in the industry and supports the mission of the group to provide comprehensive safety solutions that enhance productivity, while extending and preserving the lifecycle and performance of the industrial setting.

Steph Gentle will be responsible for strategic marketing and brand strategy for the IWS Group, working alongside the senior management team on planned growth initiatives including new business development; new product development; client liaison, and integrated communications for the group’s range of workplace safety, impact protection and industrial racking products and services.

A Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Steph brings over 17 years’ experience and knowledge in industrial and commercial products and services to the role. This includes responsibility for developing marketing and brand strategies and leading sales and marketing teams to design and deliver integrated brand and communications campaigns, lead generation, sales processes and new product launches.

These appointments come as the IWS Group continues to experience demand for its products and services, fuelling ambitious plans for growth in 2022, investing in resources and high-quality management to support expansion, new product development and business innovation.

Darren Harrison said: It’s a really exciting time to join the IWS Group. We are ideally placed to be able to offer complete solutions for companies with our comprehensive range of proprietary products and sector-leading service. This end-to-end capability makes us unique and unrivalled in the industry as customers look for added value expertise and quality products from a single source supplier.”

Steph Gentle, who transitions to the full-time position from a consultancy role, said: “I have enjoyed being a part of the growth and development of the IWS Group from the beginning. The opportunities to develop the corporate and product brands further are significant and exciting – our future is bright and IWS Group’s burgeoning reputation for innovation will be a continuing part of our success. Coupled with the ability to provide a unique combination of services, products and solutions throughout the lifetime of a warehouse, we will secure our position as a trusted industry adviser by becoming the gold standard for safety innovation, technical expertise and customer service.”

Jeroen van den Berge, CEO of IWS Group, said: “The appointments of Darren and Steph strengthen our talented leadership team. Steph has already been an integral part of the business and we are delighted to make her role permanent, as marketing is a critical element of our group wide strategy. Darren’s role further cements our position as a leading solutions supplier to warehouse, storage and logistics sectors. It enables us to deliver exceptional customer service, regardless of where the customer is located in the UK or on the continent.”

More about IWS

IWS Group is a growing family of niche specialists providing essential services and products to the warehouse, materials handling and logistics industry. From racking installation; racking repairs and maintenance; through to impact safety solutions and warehouse management products, we cover many critical aspects of safety management throughout the lifecycle of an industrial building.

