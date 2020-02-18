Jamie Robinson – From trainee to Head of Engineering at Cartwright

Jamie Robinson has just been promoted to the position of Cartwright’s Head of Engineering – after starting his career with the company 12 years ago as a young trainee.

Jamie initially joined the Cartwright Fabrications Department aged 19 and eventually progressed to a supervisory role responsible for a staff of about 40 employees.

The Fabrications Department grew to nearly 90 people within a couple of years as the company expanded and Jamie took yet another step on his career ladder when he was appointed Engineering Contracts Manager.

Today, in his new position as Head of Engineering, Jamie works alongside the Head of Engineering Compliance and Product Development.

Jamie commented: “Essentially I have an operational role looking after all the customer contracts for a full range of products and managing our team engineers.

“We take over from product development and look at new products from start to finish – how easy they will be to engineer, how they will be built operationally for the customer, review any customer issues, whilst considering the carbon footprint. Our aim is to create a full package for the customer.”

Reflecting on his rapid rise up the managerial ladder and why he likes working for Cartwright, Jamie added: “For me it’s the passion within the company. The Cartwright family’s passion to strive for excellence in all products that go out to market. That’s the fundamental reason why I have developed my career with the company.”