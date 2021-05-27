Jardak speeds contaminated cargo clean-ups with BigChange

Jardak Services is using the latest mobile workforce management technology to improve visibility and reporting for its contaminated cargo clean-up services. Using the cloud-based, 5-in-1 BigChange solution, Jardak has created automated, end-to-end job workflows, reducing paperwork and improving efficiency. The BigChange mobile app gives management 24/7 visibility complete with automated alerts.

Jardak is using the single platform CRM, Job Scheduling, Mobile App, Vehicle Tracking and Online Portal to speed the contaminated cargo clean-ups. Jardak has automated the management of this service with integrated barcode scanning, stock inventory and condition reporting, as well as certification to industry standards. The use of BigChange has significantly reduced turnaround times for each vehicle and the company estimates it can now save an average of 95 percent of each contaminated load, saving hauliers and insurers thousands of pounds per load.

“Contamination of goods in transit has always been a problem with incursion by vermin, water and other damaging substances,” commented Peter Howson, Managing Director of Jardak Services. “However, we are increasingly seeing damage to trucks and their loads caused by stowaways. This not only presents a problem with the safety of the goods themselves, but it also has potential impacts on brand integrity for both the haulier and final recipient.

“Using BigChange, we scan and record the barcode of each pallet as it is unloaded. Our clinically trained, vaccinated and insured operatives then perform a thorough inspection prompted by a BigChange generated checklist. We compile a detailed report, complete with photographs, which BigChange automatically sends to the client before any contaminated goods are removed and disposed of and the trailer is cleaned and decontaminated,” Howson continued.

“The remaining goods are then repacked, restacked and any damage caused by clandestine access is repaired before we produce a certificate of safety and hygiene, again using BigChange, to allow the haulier to complete the delivery.”

Jardak has also recently started using the BigChange Network to improve communication and collaboration with its sister company Trustwater and to manage and build on its network of sub-contractors. The BigChange Collaboration Network provides a secure and private environment for businesses to connect with other businesses and discover new opportunities. Using the Network, organisations can allocate customer’s jobs to each other, automatically track job progress, streamline reporting and billing, whilst maintaining brand presence and quality assurance standards.

