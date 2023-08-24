JCB Wastemaster models to star at RWM EXPO 2023

At RWM Expo 2023, JCB will showcase a series of machines from its Wastemaster range – the most extensive line-up of dedicated waste and recycling materials handling equipment in the industry.

Shown on the stand will be the JCB Wastemaster Electric Teletruk, 560-80 Loadall telescopic handler, TM420 telescopic wheeled loader and 437 wheeled loading shovel models, alongside the new JCB three-phase Powerpack and the G60RS rental specification generator. Meanwhile, JCB Wastemaster TM420 and Teletruk models will also be performing in the Expo’s live demonstration area throughout the show.

Its combination of purpose-built machines sees the JCB Wastemaster range trusted by industry specialists across municipal and commercial waste, composting, incineration and plastic, paper, glass, wood and scrap-metal recycling.

Each machine can be fitted with a package of protective features for operation within the arduous waste environment – helping customers improve efficiency and reduce costs.

www.jcb.com