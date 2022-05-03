Jean-Luc Guénard is appointed as Managing Director at LPR

European pallet pooling specialist, LPR – La Palette Rouge, announces the appointment of Jean-Luc Guénard as Managing Director as of 1st April 2022.

Jean-Luc Guénard holds a master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from the University of Le Havre (France), and an Executive Master of Business Administration from ESCP.

Jean-Luc draws on solid international experience in management positions. As General Manager of CHEP in Poland and the Baltics in 2000, he contributed to the growth of the subsidiary in the Central and Eastern European market, before strengthening the Sales & Customer Department in London four years later, managing logistic service providers (3PL) account development programme.

In 2006, he launched and managed the Automotive Division of CHEP in China, before taking over the Sales and Marketing management of CHEP France in 2010. From 2011, he was the European Managing Director at PORTAKABIN, a company specialising in modular construction solutions. In 2017, he took over management of the International Division Operations as COO of the LOXAM Group.

As Managing Director of LPR, Jean-Luc will be responsible for developing its growth strategy and further building LPR’s positioning in Europe, capturing new opportunities in the sector. He will also work to strengthen the implementation of the company’s environmental policies, and to achieve its 2025 sustainability objectives.

“In an ever-changing environment, the Supply Chain is at the heart of transformation. I look forward to our ongoing collaboration with our partners in Europe and to support their transition to a more circular supply chain through the benefits of the rental pallet. By working closely with our customers, we will create opportunities for optimisation, creating added value in logistics operations. Our goal is to maintain our development across Europe, where we operate in 11 countries.

As a major player in the Supply Chain, we must continue to provide a service that is agile, efficient and sustainable to meet both future market expectations, and to face the economic, technological and environmental challenges of tomorrow. I am proud to join a group with such strong values, and one which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.” said Jean-Luc Guénard.

Statement of Gerjo Scheringa, CEO of Euro Pool Group

“We are very pleased to welcome Jean-Luc Guénard as the new Managing Director of LPR. Jean-Luc brings not only considerable experience in rental, but also an extensive international track record. Especially in these challenging times, it is important to have someone at the helm of the LPR division with these experiences and qualities to allow the company to continue to grow in a sustainable way. On behalf of the senior leadership team and LPR staff, I would like to warmly welcome him on board.”

More about LPR-La Palette Rouge

LPR – La Palette Rouge, a division of the Euro Pool Group, has been specialised in pallet pooling since 30 years, operating exclusively in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Thanks to its acknowledged expertise, customer focus and a network of more than 130 service centres throughout Europe, LPR provides a full pallet service to its customers and their retail partners. Using our reusable pallet system, our customers are able to reduce their environmental impact and thereby contribute to the transition to a circular economy across the entire supply chain. www.lpr.eu

More about Euro Pool Group

Euro Pool Group is the European leader in logistics services for returnable packaging in the fresh produce sector. Euro Pool Group is made up of two divisions, Euro Pool System (EPS) and La Palette Rouge (LPR). www.europoolgroup.com