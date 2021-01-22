JHP Transport chooses Asset Alliance Group to grow and upgrade its fleet

Asset Alliance Group has supplied JHP Transport with ten new DAF XF 530 tractor units, extending its relationship with the Lanarkshire-based haulier.

Five of the trucks are replacements for older models previously provided by Asset Alliance Group, and five are new additions to the fleet to support increasing customer demand.

All ten will be in operation seven days a week, handling scheduled, long-distance refrigerated haulage work throughout the UK and have all been finished in the company’s distinctive livery, featuring both the Union and Saltire flags.

Jim Prentice, Managing Director at JHP Transport, says: “We have a strong relationship with Asset Alliance Group, so we knew we could rely on them as we extend and upgrade our fleet.

“Throughout the seven years we’ve worked together they are always on hand to provide the support and guidance we need. We really appreciate the personal and open relationship we have.”

He adds: “We knew the vehicles and spec we wanted, and Asset Alliance Group were able to offer exactly what we wanted at a competitive price. The new DAFs have impressive fuel-saving potential, and we will be monitoring the results closely to see the impact they have.”

The new additions join a mixed fleet of 37 DAF, Scania, and Renault trucks.

Willie Paterson, CEO of Asset Alliance Group, adds: “We are proud of the trust we have built with JHP Transport over the years and this latest deal reinforces our strong working partnership.”

Founded in 2007 by James Hamilton Prentice, JHP Transport specialises in transport solutions for ambient, frozen and chilled distribution and has grown to become one of the largest logistics companies in Scotland.