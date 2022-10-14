Jim Umpleby to continue as Caterpillar Chairman & CEO

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has announced that its Board of Directors has waived the policy requiring Caterpillar’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Umpleby, to retire at age 65. Umpleby has agreed to remain in his position beyond February 2023, when he turns 65.

“Waiving the mandatory retirement policy for Jim provides the Board greater flexibility with its CEO succession process,” said Debra Reed-Klages, presiding director, speaking on behalf of Caterpillar’s Board of Directors. “Jim has provided strong strategic and operating leadership for the company, and we look forward to his continued leadership of the Caterpillar team.”

More about Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment.

caterpillar.com