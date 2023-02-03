JLG announces new EMEAI region business structure

Focuses on local empowerment and setting the business up for future success.

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE:OSK] and a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, announces a new business structure in the EMEAI region.

Effective January 1st, 2023, JLG has restructured its EMEAI Business to create focus on the core elements of Commercial: JLG Powertowers Leicester: JLG Verticals Tonneins: Strategy, Planning and Engineering and Order to Delivery.

Karel Huijser, General Manager for JLG in EMEAI region, states “This new commercial structure ensures that our business is strategically optimised for our next stage of growth. Championed by our ‘People First’ culture of trust, accountability and inclusion, these changes will deliver more local empowerment to our business leaders. Our customers will quickly notice a stronger combined customer approach and service setup. As a market leader in the industry this model will also drive the company towards sustainable growth based on local needs. All functions within our company will further embrace an entrepreneurial mindset, creating the conditions to continue to innovate our industry through our products, our regional manufacturing facilities and our partners.”

JLG will merge its sales, distribution, and service activities in one division, led by Tjitske van Hellemond who will be supported by New General Manager roles in the region.

Tjitske van Hellemond, Managing Director Commercial EMEAI, comments; “Merging our sales, service and distribution activities is a fundamental change for JLG in the EMEAI region. The new set-up offers the opportunity for our local business leaders to develop their markets to best meet the requirements of their customers. The regional teams work more closely together; encouraged and inspired to innovate and develop opportunities for growth and improve the path to our company’s future success. I am excited to lead the team on this road to a customer-centred future-ready organisation.”

Supporting Tjitske are David Courtin General Manager SSO Europe, Bradley Abrahams General Manager UK and Ian Hume General Manager Distribution and SKA.

The new structure sees Laurent Montenay, previously responsible for the sales side of JLG’s business, take responsibility for JLG’s manufacturing, business development and engineering location in Tonneins, France. He will focus on further evolving the company’s vertical mast lift and stock picker product portfolios.

Laurent Montenay, Managing Director Verticals Tonneins comments: “JLG will continue its historical commitment to the French region, to the people working at the Tonneins facility and to its customers through the delivery of locally designed, engineered, and manufactured product. I am excited to take the next step with the facility and start growing the footprint of the Toucan product and the DSP stock picker range worldwide. I am looking forward to joining the French team in Tonneins.”

Jonathan Dawson Managing Director JLG Powertowers continues in his role of developing the Low-Level Access business. As of January 1st, 2023, the manufacturing facility in Leicester has moved to a 2-shift work pattern in response to continued global growth in this product category.

Further changes associated with creating internal efficiencies and support to the Commercial Business have also been implemented.

Amadeus Bissot is appointed to the European Leadership team as Director Order to Delivery EMEAI. This new role has been created to bring extra focus to the end-to-end process of Inside sales to Logistics.

