JLG® DaVinciGO App provides Phone-Enabled Diagnostics

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE:OSK] and a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, enables service technicians to connect to the JLG® DaVinci® AE1932 scissor lift via the exclusive DaVinciGO™ app, providing intelligent diagnostics through a smartphone or tablet. The DaVinciGO app can be used on iOS and Android devices to view, diagnose and troubleshoot JLG’s innovative all-electric machine in real time, from any location.

According to Randi McClure, marketing manager for JLG scissor lifts, the DaVinciGO app, which comes standard on JLG DaVinci lifts, sets a new benchmark for the industry by eliminating the need for a separate analyser, or any other specialised tools, to run machine diagnostics. This app enables users to get remote assistance using smart phone-enabled diagnostics. “The DaVinciGO app allows service personnel, such as a field technician, to perform operations, such as software updates, configuration, calibration, and more, via any connected device,” says McClure. “Utilising the latest digital technology, this app will reduce diagnostic time by giving users the ability to quickly identify and address machine issues.”

McClure continues, “And when product support is needed, users can use the DaVinciGO app to remotely engage with the JLG service centre.” Using their smart devices like a “modem,” users can use the app to connect the machine directly to the JLG service centre, giving them the ability to remotely view current machine information, such as the serial number, diagnostic troubleshooting codes (DTCs) or the value on a specific input, output, or internal channel, in real time.

Users can also use the DaVinciGO app to calibrate and configure their DaVinci scissor lift, adjusting inputs, outputs, and parameters in real-time. And, says McClure, it is also possible to use the app to reset a setting to its factory default value. Also, McClure says, the app allows service technicians to send or get over-the-air software updates and see machine settings without the need of a computer.

The JLG DaVinciGO app is free to download and install via the App Store or Google Play.

For information about the DaVinciGo app, please visit DaVinciGO APP | JLG. For more information on JLG products and services, please visit JLG.com.