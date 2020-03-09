JLG delivers 16 new scissor lifts to Mr Plant Hire

A north-London based rental business has expanded its JLG fleet with 16 new JLG scissor lifts. Mr Plant Hire took delivery of the eight R3246 and eight R2632 models, the first of the rebranded R range, in February.

From its modern purpose-built depot and workshop in Enfield, the company serves customers nationwide through its membership of the Access Alliance. Mr Plant Hire’s core business is mechanical and electrical specialists, working on office refurbishment and warehouse construction projects. Four of each new model type are fitted with pipe racks to meet the needs of these customers.

“We purchased these new machines shortly after JLG hosted the Access Alliance meeting in October 2019,” says Director Tony Crawford. “We were impressed with the build quality and styling of new R-range scissors. The reliability of JLG equipment speaks for itself, so we already had confidence in the brand.”

Mr Plant Hire purchased its first JLG equipment in 2007 – two 1230ES mast lifts and four 450AJ boom lifts. “At that time, we needed to diversify our fleet as the company was growing and we were extremely busy due to the construction of Heathrow Terminal 5,” says Tony.

Low cost of ownership

The company entered the powered access market in 2004 with ten machines and had acquired 200 models by 2008. Today, it has a fleet of 787 units, including 450 Power Tower lifts, and 60 JLG MEWPs (6RS scissor to 660SJ boom lifts).

“The advantages of owning JLG machines to our business are the low cost of ownership and a good residual value,” says Tony. “It’s also a recognisable brand that customers trust, and is pioneering the development of longer battery cycles.”

In 2019, Mr Plant Hire succeeded in gaining IPAF Rental+ accreditation. According to Powered Access Division Manager Ele Ioannou, this is an important achievement for the company: “This certification is the standard for health and safety across our industry. When a customer calls, we’ve got the knowledge and experience to answer their questions. We sell ourselves on the service we provide.”