JMD tick all the boxes with first, post-Brexit trailers from Krone

JMD Haulage, one of Liverpool’s leading container carrier operators, recently added a further 3 Krone Box Liners to their fleet, bringing the Krone total to 23. The latest ‘skeletal’ trailers, delivered in January, were the first ‘post-Brexit’ UK consignment from Krone to the UK and, says JMD, everything went as smoothly as ever.

“We specialise in ambient and refrigerated container transport throughout the UK to all major ports,” explains Transport Director, Alan Maguire, “so it’s important to use only the most flexible equipment to give us maximum utilisation and a fast return on investment. We were pleased to see that even with the anticipated problems from all the new Brexit-related red tape, Krone were well prepared and there were no hold-ups.”

Joining JMD’s diverse fleet of 90, Euro 6, 44-tonne tractor units and 118 container carriers, the new sliding-bogie skeletal trailers are manufactured by Krone in Europe and designed in Germany with close involvement from the UK sales team, to ensure compatibility with the UK and Irish market.

Carrying 20’, 30’, 40’ and 45’ containers, two boxes at once or any standard sized tank, the Box Liners also feature quick-release twist locks to ensure fast and easy handling and for JMD, this is a key operational benefit.

“The trailers match our requirements in all respects,” adds Alan. “They are well built, designed to last and easier to operate than other skeletal trailers, which speeds up turnaround times and is just what we need for a busy pick-up and drop operation.”

The Box Liners also come with a 10-year anti-corrosion warranty, confidently offered by Krone owing to the company’s high-tech surface treatment process. This includes chassis shot-blasting, KTL electrostatic dipping and a high-grade powder-coat paint finish, which for JMD is in their signature Carmine red.

“We pay very close attention both to the image of our vehicles and to individual customers’ requirements,” says Alan Maguire. “We always ensure our fully trained drivers deliver safely, on time and every time, which is made possible by using high quality, versatile transport equipment. In this regard, the Krone trailers put a tick in every box.”

Established in 1976, JMD Haulage Contractors are based on a secure 4.5-acre site in Knowsley, 2 minutes from the M57. They operate mainly from the Port of Liverpool but also have trucks in the Southern Ports of Southampton, Tilbury, and London Gateway.

In addition to container services, the company provides ADR/Section 5, waste management and extensive warehousing. All trucks are equipped with a full telematics package to ensure real-time tracking and driver performance management.