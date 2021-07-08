John Raymond Transport improves compliance, efficiency and biosecurity with TruTac

John Raymond Transport Ltd. has boosted compliance, efficiency and its biosecurity protocols with the help of TruTac’s tachograph analysis and fleet management software.

Based in Bridgend, Wales, the company specialises in transporting fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). It has a fleet of 120 44-tonne tractor units and 300 predominantly curtainsider trailers, which operate 24/7 and serve industries such as retail, food and drink manufacturers, paper and building material specialists.

The business was acquired by transport and logistics specialist, Nolan Group, in September 2016. As a result of the acquisition, John Raymond Transport adopted various Nolan Transport’s systems to improve group efficiency and control – one of those implemented was TruTac’s compliance software.

John Raymond Transport subsequently began using TruTac’s TruAnalysis tachograph analysis system, which includes TruControl compliance management software, with TruView and TruDriver modules. TruView includes a customisable fleet manager’s dashboard to highlight key performance indicators, and TruDriver is a driver portal, to educate and inform drivers about tachograph records, infringements, compliance and working time.

“We already did 100% analysis with our previous system, but we migrated to TruTac because of its enhanced features, which helped us develop our compliance strategy further – much more so than we could with the former supplier,” said John Raymond’s chief operating officer, Geraint Davies. “It affords us greater visibility of what’s going on and generates clear and coherent reports, which have helped us to deal with any tachograph infringement in a timely manner.”

Geraint Davies, who chairs the Welsh Road Transport Advisory Group, is a member and former chair of the Welsh Freight Council and a member and former chair of the UK Road Freight Council, has also used the TruAnalysis package to improve efficiency, as tachograph data is no longer manually collected from the vehicles – which has had the knock-on effect of greater biosecurity during the pandemic.

“Previously the tachographs had to be downloaded manually and now they can be done remotely, which has saved a good deal of time and effort,” he added. “It’s been a tremendous boon for us to be able to do remote downloading because that negates the need to physically enter the vehicle. The health and safety implications – particularly with Covid – are outstanding and it saves a tremendous amount of human resource, because the system just does everything for you.”

As a result of its commitment to compliance, the company has been recognised as a FORS Gold operator and sports a series of other accolades, including three separate ISO standards for quality management, health and safety and environmental management. ends.

TruTac is a part of the Microlise Group. https://www.microlise.com/about/