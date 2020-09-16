Johnston Logistics UK reaches 1 million orders

This month Johnston Logistics UK reached their one millionth order since the warehousing, logistics and fulfilment specialists’ formal establishment in 2008.

With a history in warehousing stretching back over 40 years, it was the late nineties when Johnston Logistics UK was officially formed as a dedicated third-party logistics provider.

In the proceeding 12 years it has now registered its 1,000,000 order through its warehouse management system.

“Milestones are important in any business, especially one which continues to grow and evolve” says Helen Johnston, daughter of the late founder Richard Johnston. “It’s difficult to comprehend one million separate requests for the receipt or dispatch of goods but each one has been handled with care by our great team.”

In addition, each year Johnston Logistics UK handle over one million individual movements of stock, such as fulfilling ecommerce orders or preparing individual consignments for retailers.

Founded by the late Richard Johnston, the company began in 1978 by storing grain, before moving on to goods including flat pack furniture and Jeyes cleaning products. Now the company boasts over 640,000 square feet of warehousing and works with a wide range of well-known and growing brands, retailers and manufacturers.

Johnston Logistics UK has a particular specialism in alcohol logistics and receive, store and distribute wine for names including Broadland Drinks, The Wine Society and Halfwine. As a Primary Consolidation Centre for ASDA, over 50% of all the wine the supermarket sells in the UK moves through their Norfolk site.

This month, Johnston Logistics UK’s primary warehouse management system, Access Delta, recorded its one millionth order since it was adopted 12 years ago.

“It came as a surprise! It wasn’t something we had monitored but when the order number was a one and six zeros, word soon spread around the team” adds Helen. “It’s been a unique year for everyone, so a milestone like this just helps keep the passage of time in perspective.”

During the coronavirus lockdown, Johnston Logistics UK saw an unprecedented increase in orders from their clients in wine and alcohol as Brits turned to their favourite tipple whilst stuck at home. They also helped other clients store high levels of unsold non-essential goods, which are now flowing again as retail has reopened.

Looking to the future, Helen believes the two-millionth order will come much sooner: “It’s been a challenging 2020 but it’s bought into sharp relief the critical importance of good logistics support. We continue to grow and build our reputation, so we’re optimistic order number 2,000,000 is only a few years away”

More details of Johnston Logistics UK can be found at www.johnstonlogistics.co.uk