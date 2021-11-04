Join the discussion at the Tomorrow’s Warehouse event with Toyota Material Handling

At the forthcoming Tomorrow’s Warehouse conference (which takes place at Coventry’s CBS Arena on November 30th) team members from Toyota Material Handling UK will take part in two important discussion panel sessions that consider the rise of automation and robotics in logistics and the future role of forklift trucks across the supply chain.

On the morning of the one-day conference, members of Toyota’s Logistics Solutions team will join the automation and robotics session which will cover the steps that companies should take when introducing automated handling technology, the pitfalls to be avoided and the gains that automation can bring.

Toyota Material Handling has successfully delivered more than 250 automated projects across Europe. Based on the widest range of new technologies, each scheme is designed to drive efficiency and lower overall supply chain costs.

Later in the day, the spotlight will fall on developments in forklift technology, safety and power sources. Industry experts will come together to reflect on the best ways of eliminating forklift accidents and focus on how technical advances are reducing risk while, at the same time, boosting productivity and efficiency.

Before taking part in the panel discussion, Toyota Material Handling UK’s Sales Training & Product Development Manager, Gary Ison, will deliver a presentation that highlights how heightened environmental concerns, rising fuel prices and greater awareness of staff welfare are leading to a decline in LPG- and diesel-powered trucks while the market for low – or zero – emission lithium-ion and lead acid battery electric forklifts is growing significantly.

Delegates at the event will also have the chance to discuss their individual automation and forklift truck requirements with Toyota team members who will be present on the Toyota stand located within the exhibition that runs alongside Tomorrow’s Warehouse for the duration of the conference.

Organised by the publisher of Handling & Storage Solutions magazine (HSS) Tomorrow’s Warehouse is free-to-attend.

Toyota Material Handling UK is a Tomorrow’s Warehouse event sponsor.

You can register online for the event here: Register now

To find out more about automated solutions from Toyota Material Handling visit: www.toyota-forklifts.co.uk/automated-solutions