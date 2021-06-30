Joint forces gave all-time high result by Ola Tengroth CEO Lesjöfors Group

Do you remember this time last year? The situation was completely different; we were in the middle of a sharp decline and the worries for the future and how the pandemic would develop was in all of our minds. One year later, mass vaccinations of the population worldwide are taking place and the economy has reversed.

The Lesjöfors Group can happily announce that we have presented the best result ever for Q1 2021. Our measures for streamlining our processes and expand our market shares have been fruitful. In all our companies, a hard and focused work has been carried out around these areas and all companies have performed well; some even with all-time high results.

Close customer relationships simplify

To operate close to our customer is our core strategy. When we know about your everyday difficulties and challenges, it is easier for us to shape solutions that solves problems. The sooner we are involved in your process, the easier and better solution. This strategy will continue and we will refine it even further. We will also focus to find new, challenging segments where our spring expertise will come in handy.

Investments and digitization

In the near future, we will put an extra gear in to find digital solutions that will improve not only our own processes but also our offering to our customers. Investments in new technology will also continue to keep us in the forefront as market leaders.

Sustainability – a competitive advantage

The probably most important objective for the future will be to put the spotlight on the sustainability work that must be in front of everything we do. We must ensure that we do not only follow developments in the industry but rather we must lead it. This requires investments, resources and skills that we will implement. In the long term, it will not only provide good environmental effects but also create great value in our customer relationships.

The best workplaces in the industry

At last, but no least, we will invest in our human capital. It is crucial that we can provide interesting and developing workplaces that attract both existing and new employees.