Joloda delivers the goods to online retailer with unrivalled service support

Joloda Conveyor Services has signed a significant service contract with an unnamed major online retailer, providing conveyor servicing and emergency breakdown support across all of the company’s UK sites.

As the aftercare and support arm of industrial load system specialists, Joloda International, Joloda Conveyor Services secured the deal after a successful trial period, where it was able to demonstrate an ability to meet a range of key performance indicators, including a maximum two-hour emergency call-out time to around 50 sites across the UK – something competitors were unable to match.

Michele Dematteis, Chief Executive Officer at Joloda International, says: “When it comes to conveyor systems, any sort of breakdown can have a serious impact on efficiency and delivery schedules. From the outset of any new working relationship our aim is to truly understand the demands of the operation, so that we are able to provide a first-rate level of service.

“Our position as one of the largest aftercare providers for conveyor and materials handling products in the UK plays a critical role in that process, meaning we can call on a network of engineers with unrivalled technical knowledge and experience in the industry – it’s what sets us apart.”

As part of the latest deal, Joloda Conveyor Services also introduced a dedicated online tool to provide real-time updates of scheduled maintenance and emergency repairs. The system is capable of tracking all jobs through to resolution, while also providing analytical tools that can be used to improve efficiencies and help avoid repeat breakdowns.

To demonstrate its flexible approach, the finalised full-service plan also included special arrangements for the six-week period in the run up to Christmas, involving the servicing of every piece of conveyor equipment and the placement of resident engineers in the largest distribution centres until Christmas Eve, all helping to ensure any breakdowns can be attended to immediately.

More about Joloda:

Joloda is a renowned, global name in the truck and container loading and unloading business. It offers world-class loading systems to a wide range of industries, including air cargo, product distribution, logistics, automotive, and newsprint. Clients include Great Bear Distribution, Unilever, Kimberley Clarke, Heinz, Proctor & Gamble, Pepsi-Co, Coca-Cola, Fed Ex, DHL and News International.