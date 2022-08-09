Joloda Hydraroll strengthens presence in France with acquisition of Legras MAP Division and new Paris Office

Joloda Hydraroll, material handling expert and leading provider of loading and unloading solutions, has today announced its acquisition of the specialist automotive trailer unloading/ loading MAP division of French company, Legras Industries.

The acquisition of the MAP (Manutention Automatique de Palettes) division of Legras Moving Floor Systems is a strategic match for Joloda Hydraroll’s existing range of Automated Truck Loading (ATL) solutions. Legras is well-respected with an established customer base in France. It, therefore, plays an important role in strengthening the local presence and expertise of Joloda Hydraroll – which has also announced the opening of a commercial office in Paris – to better serve the French logistics market.

Legras Industries has decided to concentrate its resources on its core business: alternative moving floor trailers (FMA) and bulk transport-related activities. The growing European biomass (wood and waste to energy) and waste recycling market has been the main driver for this strategic decision.

Heading up the new operation in France will be the General Manager of Joloda Hydraroll, Jean Balsemin, who has more than 15 years of experience in the logistics and loading/ unloading industry.

For MAP customers of Legras, the acquisition will mean access to a broader, more extensive choice of loading systems for their exact loading and unloading requirements. By growing its local presence, Joloda Hydraroll can also guarantee continuity. Spare parts for new and existing Legras MAP Systems now and in the future will be maintained, as will a high level of customer service.

The benefits for Joloda Hydraroll clients remain unchallenged and unrivalled. By working directly with clients, Joloda Hydraroll can get to know their needs and requirements clearly, without working through a third-party distributor.

Wouter Satijn, Sales Director at Joloda Hydraroll, comments: “We are committed to providing logistics companies worldwide with the best possible service, solutions, and products to improve their operational processes. We recognise the importance of having a local presence in growing markets such as France to achieve this.

“Acquiring Legras’ MAP business and opening our commercial office in Paris will enable us to strengthen our commitment to both new and existing clients, while best serving forthcoming opportunities that the French market presents.”

Christophe Bertrand, Guido Vliegen, Bram Satijn, Jean Balsemin, Jean Remy Legras, Wouter Satijn, Sebastien Notat, Nikesh Desai