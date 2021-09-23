Jon Stockton appointed Managing Director Whistl Fulfilment

Whistl, the UKs leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, contact centres, mail and parcels, has promoted Jon Stockton to Managing Director Fulfilment and will join the Whistl Executive Board.

Jon joined Whistl earlier this year as a part of a restructure of its fulfilment operations and takes over from Noel Lambert. In this role Jon will have responsibility for the fulfilment and contact centre businesses.

Whistl has expanded rapidly its fulfilment and contact centre capacity over the past 12 months, opening new warehouse capability in Northampton and Lutterworth, joining existing space in Gateshead and Rushden.

The company now has 8 fulfilment warehouses across the UK, totalling over 1.5 million sqft of fulfilment space and over 500 seat contact centre capability.

At the end of 2020 Whistl acquired Devon based Clientbase Fulfilment which has three sites in the region.

Jon’s previous role was with FedEx, where he held the post of Vice President Ground Operations UK. He was with the company 26 years, joining TNT Express at the start of his management career.

Nick Wells, CEO, Whistl said: “Jon will continue to drive our growth and success in the fulfilment and contact centre markets and we welcome him to the Whistl Executive Board.”