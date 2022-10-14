Jonathan Djanogly MP wins LEEA CEO’s Award

The LEEA CEO’s Award 2022 was presented to Jonathan Djanogly, Member of Parliament for Huntingdon, during the LEEA Awards 2022, which was held on the evening of 5 October 2022 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, where the annual LiftEx exhibition was taking place.

LEEA (Lifting Equipment Engineers Association) is a global trade association based in Huntingdon in the UK. It comprises 1200 members in approximately 80 countries who collectively support industries essential to our everyday way of life.

Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA said: “Together we wrestle with gravity on a daily basis so that people and products are moved safely in environments as diverse as theatres, ports, warehouses, offshore operations, building sites and many more.”

He continued: “Our annual awards ceremony gives us the chance to recognise and reward excellence across the industry. The CEO’s Award goes to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Lifting Industry in the sense of helping us to deliver our vision of lifting at height in safety, which has eliminated accidents, injuries and fatalities. I am delighted to present the 2022 award to Jonathan Djanogly MP, who has been supportive across our work and has been particularly interested in our endeavours regarding apprenticeships within the industry, in addition to helping us with the issue of post-Brexit marking of products.”

Thanking Ross Moloney, the LEEA Board and the membership for the award, Jonathan Djanogly said: “Your industry is one that is fundamental to almost every part of our modern lives, and I am delighted to be able to support its work. Trade associations can be powerful and helpful voices in finding solutions to the real and everyday problems that UK businesses face. I commend LEEA for its efforts and its work with young people, schools and the progress it is making in establishing apprenticeship routes across the UK and beyond. I am particularly pleased to hear that the first cohort of students is set to begin the apprenticeship in October. Thank you for this award. I offer my on-going help and support and look forward to our future work together.”

