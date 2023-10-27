JS Davidson keeping in the family with appointment of new Operations Director

JS Davidson, one of the UK’s leading temperature-controlled solutions specialists, has expanded its senior management team by appointing David Davidson as its new Operations Director, a brand-new role for the business.

The son of Managing Director John Davidson, David’s new role will involve overseeing the day-to-day operations at JS Davidson, whilst also refining and enhancing the company’s processes.

David joins at an exciting time for the fast-growing family business, with the company having recently undergone a total rebrand as well as having achieved several high-profile contract wins in recent months.

Boasting a 23-year long career in the UK military, having served several tours in Cyprus, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan, David’s experience has seen him posted in a variety of different roles, latterly as a Staff Sergeant with the 4th Regiment, Royal Artillery – a regiment in which he served throughout the duration of his service.

More recently he worked directly in the Army’s quartermaster department and was responsible for handling the supply and maintenance of uniforms, rations, and a range of military equipment along with refining processes to maximise efficiency. His extensive background places him in good stead to transfer his well-honed skills to his new role at JS Davidson, according to John Davidson.

John Davidson said: “As a business we have always looked to place significant emphasis on creating a family-centric environment at JS Davidson and ensuring that we position that culture at the forefront of the business. Over its near 30-year history, the company’s foundations have been built on harnessing this culture and instilling it throughout every level of the business to ensure that as a team we all move forward as one towards a collective goal – providing the very best in service to our much-valued customers.

“Having being charged with overseeing, motiving, and training military personnel as well as pushing the implementation of new processes within his department, we recognised that David would be a valuable addition to the JS Davidson family. The military has a number of synergies with the logistics industry and many of the skills and expertise David has developed over his career are both transferable and relevant and crucially can offer us something entirely unique.

“In line with the recent company-wide rebrand, the appointment of David as our new Operations Director caps off an exciting new chapter for JS Davidson moving forward and we could not be more thrilled to have him on board.”

Commenting on his new role David Davidson said: “My appointment as JS Davidson’s new Operations Director is an incredibly proud moment, and one which I feel is a natural next step in my career.

“My time in the military will enable me to leverage the valuable skills that I acquired during my service and apply those in helping to enhance JS Davidson’s processes and ultimately drive greater efficiency throughout the business.

“While I’m relatively new to the role, it’s clear already that there are a number of synergies with regards to the standard operating practices at JS Davidson as there were within the various departments in which I was stationed during my time in the miliary. That’s not to say I want to instil a military-style operation to JS Davidson – on the contrary. But in line with my background and experience I will strive to provide a fresh perspective to the business, as well as utilise the intrinsic value of unity to foster a collaborative environment amongst our staff so we can seamlessly move together as one cohesive team.”

