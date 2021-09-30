Jungheinrich automates for Coca-Cola HBW

42-metre-high high-bay pallet warehouse clad rack construction

Jungheinrich is building an automated solution for Coca-Cola HBW (High Bay Warehouse) at it’s Radzymin plant in Poland. The new warehouse system expands the existing facility and offers state-of-the-art technology. Construction will be carried out whilst maintaining ongoing operations and commissioning is planned for 2022.

The brief from Coca-Cola was to optimize the available space, create additional storage capacity and increase throughput capacity. For the implementation, the Hamburg-based intralogistics expert planned a 42-metre-high and 60-metre-long high-bay warehouse of a clad rack construction. It ensures maximum space utilisation with a high handling capacity at the same time. The automatic high-bay warehouse comprises a total of four aisles and provides space for up to 14,000 pallets, which can be stored double-deep. All processes in the high-bay area of the warehouse are fully automated and Jungheinrich’s experts designed it with the option of expansion: Additional aisles can be added at a later date without any disruption to ongoing operations.

The new warehouse solution from Jungheinrich also improves the transport route from production. To this end, the Hamburg-based intralogistics expert has carried out modifications and expanded the existing conveyor systems: A monorail system with a bridge is now the heart of Radzymin. It transports finished beverage bottles to all available storage locations. Jungheinrich’s custom-fit intralogistics concept allows an optimal flow of materials between the different areas in the plant.

Szymon Matulka, BU Engineering Manager Poland & Baltics at Coca-Cola HBW states: ”The facility is something special for us. With the automated high-bay warehouse and the improved transport routes, we are setting standards in terms of efficiency and safety. In this way, we ensure a consistently high availability of our products.”

In addition, storage and retrieval machines from MIAS, the Jungheinrich subsidiary, bring speed to the automated pallet warehouse: Thanks to specially designed equipment, high speed throughputs are possible during storage and retrieval for goods weighing up to seven tonnes. In addition, the existing Warehouse Management System (WMS) was replaced. In the future, Coca-Cola HBW will use only one WMS for the entire warehouse, which includes various intralogistics solutions. It will be used to manage all facilities and processes. The software helps to identify possible optimisation of the system, such as the distribution of goods to the different warehouse locations.

Steve Richmond, Director of Logistics Systems, Jungheinrich UK comments “The commissioning of this innovative automation solution optimised material flow for Coca-Cola and with both companies’ shared visions focused on improved efficiency, productivity and process optimization through smart production and logistics.”

