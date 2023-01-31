Jungheinrich automation helps Coach House build business resilience.

A new fully automated high bay warehouse has dramatically increased storage capacity, helping a Lancashire-based global furniture and homeware supplier facilitate growth and increase efficiency.

• New, fully automated, 32.5m tall, high bay warehouse in clad rack (silo) construction provides 10,250 pallet locations in double deep format

• 3 x ASRS cranes with special double load handling capability handle two distinct pallet sizes.

• Dramatically increased storage capacity and reduced product handling increase business resilience and support growth

Jungheinrich UK, the industry-leading manufacturer of German engineered automated storage and retrieval systems, has given global trade-only furniture and homeware supplier Coach House a new level of resilience to support its continued growth.

Coach House is a highly successful family run business with over 40 years’ experience selling design-led furniture to retailers, interior designers and hoteliers across Europe.

The 20,000-square-foot fully automated high bay warehouse extension at its Lancashire base is helping Coach House face the future with confidence, following the combined challenges of 20% sales growth, a global pandemic and global supply chain issues. With a vastly increased storage capacity the project, completed in January 2022, has given the company the ability to increase its stock holding as a buffer against uncontrollable external factors.

Coach House enlisted Jungheinrich, the UK’s leading intralogistics expert with whom it already had developed a strong relationship, to help plan the project and then act as Principal Contractor and onsite CDM (Construction Design and Management) coordinator. The two companies worked closely together to develop the right solution settling on an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) capable of holding 10,250 pallet locations. From data analysis and feasibility studies to concept drawings, detailed designs and civil engineering, Jungheinrich consulted with Coach House to provide guidance at all stages of the project life cycle.

Also part of the project were three Jungheinrich automated stacker cranes capable of handling two distinct pallet sizes; a clad rack structure, pallet conveyors, stretch wrappers, in-line weighing, pallet profile checks, a sprinkler system, controls and software.

Now in full operation, the high-density, high-throughput system is enabling Coach House to maximise space. At the same time, full automation (the facility requires minimal operator input) is minimising product handling and enhancing a level of efficiency already optimised by the existing Jungheinrich warehouse management system.

Danny Bovingdon, Director at Coach House comments, “Our strategic partnership with Jungheinrich stretches back over 5 years. We have developed our intralogistics solutions with Jungheinrich from conventional forklift trucks, Very Narrow Aisle trucks as well as racking and Warehouse Management Systems. With this latest development into full automation, we have yet again maximised the additional space our extension provided as well as enhanced the efficiency and performance of our processes. Aside from improving order fulfilment, we have also been able to handle a higher volume of orders.

“Without the additional capacity, we would have needed to find new premises – which would have brought significant operational challenges and costs. This facility has secured our future growth plans. We are thrilled to further cement our strong partnership with Jungheinrich,” he added.

Steve Richmond, Technical Sales Director for Automation at Jungheinrich adds: “Working together, Coach House is successfully continuing to develop the intralogistics processes and systems on its site, and we are delighted that Jungheinrich was once again able to be a key partner in the story.

“Using our expertise and comprehensive portfolio, we were able to take the space available and optimise it to its full potential. By positioning Jungheinrich as a partner instead of a supplier, we were able to carefully guide Coach House through complicated hurdles to reach their end goal. We’re pleased to yet again be able to deliver a solution that both we and our trusted customers can feel proud of.”

