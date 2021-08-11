Jungheinrich contributes to The HEINEKEN Group’s Win at the British Safety Council International Safety Awards 2021

Jungheinrich is thrilled to announce its contribution to supporting HEINEKEN, the world’s most international brewer, that has won the James Tye Award at the 2021 British Safety Council International Safety Awards for its global Forklift Risk Reduction Programme. The James Tye Award honours the founder of the British Safety Council, who campaigned tirelessly to improve the health, safety and welfare of people at work.

The risk programme was born on a ‘BowTie’ process, signifying that every global HEINEKEN site could quickly identify its weaknesses and improvement opportunities – summarised in a Risk Profile. The BowTie activity started 18 months ago when HEINEKEN’s Global Safety Director challenged the business to transition from ‘compliance based’ to ‘risk based’. The logistics safety team then designed a simple 5-step programme to help logistics operations around the world to eliminate and reduce forklift safety risks, especially related to pedestrian collision. The core of this programme is the Bowtie tool, as a template with all Best Practices available in HEINEKEN. Jungheinrich partner, Blaxtair’s Pedestrian Detection Solution is integrated on every Jungheinrich truck within Heineken’s UK warehouse, supporting Heineken’s BowTie template which includes the recommendation for such systems.

The technology uses a sensor to continuously scan the blind areas around the machine and reconstruct its environment in 3D. If a person is detected in the danger zone, depending on the imminent risk, a visual and sound signal alerts the driver and a control screen in the cabin allows the driver to judge the critical nature of the situation. This solution ensures that HEINEKEN continuously drives a high level of pedestrian detection and safety management by supporting its ongoing ‘Going For Zero’ campaign, which has a main goal of no pedestrian interactions within the warehouse.

The Risk Reduction Program requires no technical background, complex calculations or training, meaning that both senior management and shopfloor representatives can utilise the function in an efficient and proactive manner. The efficient tool includes steps such as removing pedestrians from forklift operation areas, to identifying open risks, selecting additional barriers, validation and finally tracking your risk profile, therefore allowing the global warehouses to make smart and informed decisions swiftly.

Peter Whitelegg, Global Lead MH Safety at The HEINEKEN Group comments, “Jungheinrich, along with many of our other FLT equipment suppliers, were fundamental in contributing to HEINEKEN’s global vision to increase safety within the warehouse. Furthermore, HEINEKEN’s Global Forklift Risk Reduction Programme is firmly embedded in our logistics function, establishing a mindset-shift and a brand new language to talk about Forklift safety.”

Dave Clarkson, Account Management Director at Jungheinrich UK said, “Jungheinrich are delighted to be able to provide continued support to HEINEKEN on their journey towards global safety within the warehouse. With the integration of Blaxtair’s Pedestrian Detection Solution, Jungheinrich trucks have successfully contributed to supporting HEINEKEN’s Forklift Risk Reduction Programme. This award further strengthens our excellent working relationship and we look forward to collaborating further in the future.”