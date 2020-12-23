Jungheinrich is one of the “50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders”

Jungheinrich has joined the “50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders” initiative, a group of the world’s leading companies in the field of climate protection and sustainability. The 50 international companies from different industries participating in the campaign have set themselves the goal of taking a leading role in the fight against climate change and thus making their contribution to achieving the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time. At Jungheinrich, we see sustainability as our economic, ecological and social obligation. Our participation in the ’50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders’ initiative reflects this. With our energy-efficient trucks and intelligent automation solutions, we reduce CO2 emissions in intralogistics. In this way, we create sustainable value and contribute to winning the race against climate change together,” explains Dr Lars Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG.

In its recently presented Strategy 2025+, Jungheinrich has embedded the issue of sustainability even more firmly in the company and set ambitious targets. As part of this, the Group has set itself the goal of achieving CO2 neutrality. By introducing systematic sustainability management within the company and along the entire supply chain, Jungheinrich is defining clear responsibilities and creating transparency for greater sustainability. Dr Brzoska explains: “For Jungheinrich as a family-owned company, assuming corporate responsibility means combining profitable growth with social and ecological aspects. This self-image drives us to shape the future of our industry and beyond.” Within the mechanical engineering industry, Jungheinrich already ranks among the most sustainable two per cent of the companies.

Jungheinrich is the number one in energy efficiency in warehousing and holds a leading position within intralogistics in the development of innovative energy systems. Some 98 per cent of the trucks produced by Jungheinrich are now electrically powered. This makes Jungheinrich the front-runner in its sector. The company has been using electric drives since it was founded in 1953. Currently, more than 1,000,000 Jungheinrich electric trucks are in use worldwide. No other company in intralogistics relies so consistently on the lithium-ion battery. One special feature: Jungheinrich uses a cell chemistry that does not require the critical raw material cobalt in its self-manufactured batteries. A lithium-ion forklift truck emits up to 52 per cent less CO2e than one with a diesel engine. This does not include the reuse of the long-life batteries for further life cycles.

Thanks to the industrial remanufacturing of its trucks, Jungheinrich is making a significant contribution to climate protection. The reconditioning of used trucks and the creation of two, in some cases three life cycles significantly reduces raw material and energy consumption. Around 80 per cent of CO2e emissions can be saved in this way compared to new production. At the same time, the used trucks are literally as good as new. Used trucks from Jungheinrich thus combine economic, technical and ecological advantages. Due to the high-quality reconditioning, used trucks from Jungheinrich are particularly reliable and have a low risk of failure.

Jungheinrich is also a pioneer in the fields of automation and digitalisation. Warehouse technology, trucks and software form a large whole and ensure that man, machine and warehouse communicate, cooperate and complement each other. This is demonstrated on a small scale by driverless transport vehicles and on a large scale by automated high-rack warehouses that are over 40 metres high. Automation solutions make fewer mistakes, avoid unnecessary transports, cause fewer accidents and thus contribute significantly to reducing energy consumption and emissions in logistics. Together with a partner, Jungheinrich has developed a fully automated solution for “vertical farming”. The key factor here was to use intelligent solutions to achieve and enable efficiency and sustainability in as many ways as possible within this new, modern type of farming. Fresh lettuce can thus be produced in the middle of the desert. Compared to conventional cultivation, the plant uses 90 percent less water and does not use pesticides at all.