Jungheinrich Supervisory Board creates new Board of Management division for Automation

Supervisory Board appoints Udo Panenka as member of the Board of Management for Automation

Appointment with effect from 1 April 2024

Pooling of units and resources focused on mobile robots, automated storage & retrieval systems and warehouse equipment

The Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG has decided to establish a new “Automation” division and has appointed Udo Panenka as the member of the Board of Management responsible for this new division with effect from 1 April 2024. He has been appointed for an initial period of three years. As a result, the Jungheinrich Board of Management is expanded to five members.

In future, Udo Panenka will have responsibility for the newly established division, which will pool all units and resources focused on mobile robots, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS) and warehouse equipment. In recent years, Jungheinrich has made extensive investments in automation and has significantly expanded its technological and regional footprint in the field, particularly through acquisitions.

Rolf Najork, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jungheinrich AG: “Automation is of vital strategic importance for Jungheinrich and offers a significant amount of potential. Udo Panenka is a leading executive with international experience. His expertise in the fields of automation, mechanical engineering, software and digitalisation makes him an excellent choice.”

Dr Lars Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG: “I am delighted to welcome Udo Panenka to our Board of Management team. The global market for automated systems has a significant volume with above-average growth rates in all relevant regions. With his experience and expertise, Mr Panenka will make a significant contribution to further strengthening Jungheinrich’s Automation division.”

Udo Panenka is currently President of Industrial Automation at the Canadian firm ATS Corporation, a position he has held since May 2019. From 2008 to 2018, he held various management positions within the American Danaher Group, first at Kollmorgen and then as President of Esko. Born in Aalen, Germany, in 1969, Udo Paneka holds a degree in business administration (BA) and is married with two children.

