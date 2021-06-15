Jungheinrich UK cements commitment to sustainability with Start of Northern Central Hub build

State-of-the-art facility will consolidate business operations in North West England, demonstrating Jungheinrich’s leading role in intralogistics and its commitment to sustainability

Jungheinrich UK today announces its Northern Central Hub build has started within the North West of England, further supporting its centralised ultra-efficient logistics processes in the North within a state-of-the-art facility to reflect its status as an industry leader in intralogistics and sustainability.

The warehouse and office complex located at Mountpark Warrington Omega, north of Warrington, is set to complete in the beginning of September 2021. The facility unites six of Jungheinrich’s existing sites in the North West, providing additional training facilities for servicing, a demonstration hub, maintenance and sales, as well as the opportunity to scale for further growth in future years.

One key consideration for the project was Jungheinrich’s commitment to sustainability. The facility is engineered to support energy sufficiency and carbon emission reduction and by centralising the logistics processes in the North, Jungheinrich has reduced its truck movements between multiple sites – further lowering its carbon footprint.

As a core part of the building design to support its sustainability efforts, Jungheinrich fitted a 99.55kWh photovoltaic solar system to its new facility in Warrington. The system consists of 362 solar panels and will generate 74,264kWh, contributing clean green energy to the building’s energy needs and sustainability goals.

Luuk Snijders, Managing Director at Jungheinrich UK comments, “Our new Warrington hub further enables us to reduce emissions and time theft by centralising the facility, allowing our staff to work more efficiently whilst contributing to our ambitious sustainability goals.”

With ISO 50001 certification and a commitment to reviewing energy targets annually, the company continually explores opportunities to reduce fuel and energy consumption within the business. Arne Rosenkranz, Finance Director at Jungheinrich comments:

“By limiting the overall footprint required for offices by nearly 50%, due to more efficient layouts and reduction of limited-use space, we are expecting a saving of gas and electricity consumption which will help us achieve our sustainability targets, while providing modern and efficient workplaces for our employees.”

Luuk Snijders continues: “Our electric and lithium-ion product and services offering means that we will be contributing to lowering the carbon footprint for our customers as well as underpinning this route by following the road to net zero with our internal structures. With photovoltaic technology embedded into the design of our new state-of-the-art buildings, electricity consumption will be dramatically reduced. The new facility further supports the reduction of transport between sites, to minimise consumption and contribute towards lowering Jungheinrich’s carbon footprint, whilst serving the market in a robust and reliable way.

“Our continued investment in the UK highlights our commitment to the environment, customers, staff and long-term sustainable growth within the market and our vision of becoming the number one intralogistics company.”