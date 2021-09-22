Jungheinrich UK’s Warrington Warehouse is open for business

The brand new facility is set to open this month in North West England combining six Jungheinrich sites in the North west to one central location, demonstrating Jungheinrich’s leading role in intralogistics and its commitment to sustainability

Jungheinrich UK’s brand new warehouse, based at Mountpark Warrington Omega, will be fully up and running this week. Staff will be able to work from the facility at the end of this month, uniting six of Jungheinrich’s existing sites in the North West. The site will provide additional training facilities for servicing, a demonstration hub, maintenance and sales, as well as the opportunity to scale for further growth in future years.

The warehouse was built with sustainability in mind, engineered to support energy sufficiency and carbon emission reduction. By centralising the logistics processes in the North it has allowed Jungheinrich to reduce truck movements from various locations and in turn, further continuing to lower its carbon footprint.

Additionally, the site has been designed with a 99.55kWh photovoltaic solar system which consists of over 300 solar panels generating 74,264kWh. This will help contribute green energy to the building’s sustainability goals as well as support its energy needs.

Arne Rosenkranz, Finance Director at Jungheinrich UK emphasises the positive impact the grand opening has in regards to sustainability and staff productivity “Our continued investment in the UK highlights our commitment to the environment, customers, staff and long-term sustainable growth within the market and our vision of becoming the number one intralogistics company. The new Warrington hub further enables us to reduce emissions and time theft by centralising the facility, allowing our staff to work more efficiently whilst contributing to our ambitious sustainability goals. We look forward to welcoming everyone back!”

