Jungheinrich wins third consecutive EcoVadis platinum certificate for sustainability

Jungheinrich has once again been awarded a platinum certificate from EcoVadis for its corporate commitment, confirming its position among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.

For the third time in a row, the international CSR rating agency EcoVadis has awarded Jungheinrich a platinum certificate for corporate responsibility. The award is recognition of Jungheinrich’s outstanding commitment to the environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

With the platinum certification, EcoVadis once again confirms that Jungheinrich continues to rank among the top 1 per cent of the world’s most sustainable companies. “Jungheinrich creates sustainable value. We aspire to combine economic success with ecological and social responsibility. EcoVadis’s renewed platinum certification proves that we are succeeding in this. For us, it is both a confirmation of our strategy to date and an obligation to continue to drive forward and expand our commitment in the future as part of our Strategy 2025+. Sustainability is and will remain the foundation of our Group activities,” says Dr Lars Brzoska, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG.

Pioneer in environmental protection and human rights

This year, EcoVadis particularly highlighted Jungheinrich’s “outstanding” environmental performance. Here, the company achieved the maximum number of points thanks to (among many notable factors) its effective measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and conserve valuable resources. Jungheinrich has made a clear commitment to the 1.5-degree target and aims to establish CO2e-neutral business operations at all sites and plants worldwide by 2030. All Jungheinrich sites in Germany, including the six German factories, have been sourcing exclusively green electricity since 2021. Since then, the Jungheinrich Group has continued to push ahead with the switch to renewable energies worldwide, with the transition to green electricity now complete in 21 countries. An important factor in this is the generation of the company’s own solar power. The company continues to equip its sites with photovoltaic systems, and recently covered the parking lot of its corporate headquarters in Hamburg with a 1,100-square-metre photovoltaic system. Jungheinrich also conserves resources by remanufacturing used forklifts on an industrial scale. Through this process, up to 99 per cent of the raw materials used in the truck are reused or recycled, saving up to 80 per cent CO2e compared to new production.

In addition, Jungheinrich makes great efforts to ensure compliance with human rights along its value chain. To this end, the company has expanded its existing sustainable procurement management system to take particular account of human rights aspects. To tighten internal processes for ensuring human rights due diligence, Jungheinrich has also implemented an appropriate risk management system and defined the role of its Human Rights Officer and Human Rights Council, which brings together human rights experts within the Group. Jungheinrich conducts regular risk analyses to identify, assess and prevent potential human rights violations at an early stage.

Jungheinrich’s platinum EcoVadis certifications in 2023, 2022 and 2021 build on the award of gold certificates in 2020 and 2019. EcoVadis is considered one of the world’s leading institutions for assessing corporate responsibility. Only the most sustainable 1% of all companies assessed receives a top platinum certificate from EcoVadis. In total, EcoVadis analyses the sustainability management of more than 100,000 companies worldwide with regard to the environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

