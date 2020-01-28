Jury casts its votes ahead of the FLTA Awards for Excellence 2020

Tickets are now on sale for the big reveal: 21st March at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel

The Jury has met. The votes have been cast and counted.

All that remains is for the results to be announced at the biggest, most breathtaking night in the materials handling calendar: the FLTA Annual Awards for Excellence 2020 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Saturday 21st March.

“The voting is such a closely guarded secret that even the jurors have no idea who’s won,” reveals Tim Waples, Chief Executive of the Fork Lift Truck Association. “What I can tell you is that the line-up of new products, methodologies and technologies was so strong that the voting was extremely close in a number of categories.

“Importantly, because entry is free and open to all, our Annual Awards attracts the widest possible selection of nominations representing all that’s best in the materials handling industry. It means that companies of every size, from new start-ups to multinationals, can go head-to-head in front of the jury.

“It’s what makes the Awards for Excellence so unpredictable… and so exciting.”

And excitement is something that’s never in short supply at this longest-running and most prestigious of awards events.

“Hundreds of tickets have already been sold,” says Tim Waples “So I’d urge anyone who’s thinking of coming to act quickly to avoid missing out.

“These Awards are only made possible by generous sponsorship from some of the industry’s foremost names. We owe a great debt of thanks to Carrylift, Combilift, Doosan Industrial Vehicle UK, F-TEC, Hubtex, IBCS, Flexi Narrow Aisle, Toyota Material Handling, Triathlon Batteries, TVH and Yale Europe Materials Handling… along with our event supporters DLL Group, JCB and Transmon.”

To purchase tickets and book rooms for the Awards visit fork-truck.org.uk/flta-awards or contact the FLTA on 01635 277577 for more information.