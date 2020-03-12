Just one week to go until Global Recycling Day 2020

There is just one week to go until the third annual Global Recycling Day, taking place on 18th March 2020. Individuals and organisations around the world are getting ready to celebrate the day and raise awareness of the importance of recycling and the ways we can all turn ‘waste’ into a valuable resource.

A host of events and activations are taking place across the globe, from educational talks in schools to beach clean-ups. At least 24 events (and counting) are set to take place worldwide to celebrate recycling, whilst raising awareness of the circular economy and the importance of recycling in combating climate change.

The Global Recycling Foundation is also currently reviewing numerous competition entries to the #RecyclingHeroes social media competition, which ended on 8 March 2020. 10 winners from around various continents are set to receive a $1,000 prize to help towards their recycling initiatives. The winners will be announced on Global Recycling Day next week.

With just one week until the day itself, the Global Recycling Foundation is encouraging people around the world to think about how they can get involved to help spread the word, in the lead up to 18th March 2020.

Founding President of the Global Recycling Foundation, Ranjit Baxi, said: “Single-use plastics, the environment and climate change are just a few of the major issues we are faced with on a daily basis. The answer to these challenges is recycling. As a result of this, Global Recycling Day allows people across the world the chance to showcase all the inspiring initatives dedicated to recycling, and how they are paving the way towards a greener future. This year’s theme is #RecyclingHeroes – celebrating the world’s unsung or local heroes, from children, schools, teachers and professionals to businesses and communities. We are proud to recognise all the recycling initiatives in place and hope to welcome many more new ones in years to come.”

For more information on how to get involved in this year’s Global Recycling Day, please contact info@globalrecyclingfoundation.org.

