JWH Tanks boosts Field Service Operations with BigChange Mobile Tech

J W Hinchliffe (Tanks), a specialist in fuel tank services, has boosted its annual turnover by 35 per cent following the introduction of a BigChange fleet management and mobile worker system. The system has streamlined the management of fleet operations with automated checks and alerts, real-time tracking with ETA updates. and 24/7 visibility of remote staff.

Part of a family business dating back 150 years, JWH Tanks has been offering tank cleaning, tank removal, decommissioning and other fuel related services for over 40 years. With teams operating across the UK, the Leeds-based company has completed projects for organisations such as the NHS and MOD, major fuel forecourt brands and large development projects, alongside smaller organisations such as independent building contractors and even domestic clients.

Initially selecting the cloud-based platform to help gain and maintain quality standards and industry accreditations, JWH Tanks has also used BigChange to improve the management of their nationwide operations by reducing data duplication, minimising paperwork and eliminating inefficient workflows.

“Since we went live with BigChange around 2 years ago, we have increased our turnover by around 35 per cent,” commented Nick Saunders, Operations Manager at J W Hinchliffe (Tanks). “I believe this is attributed to a number of benefits brought on by BigChange, particularly efficiency savings, allowing us to focus on other aspects of the business such as brand promotion, alongside an improved ability to monitor costs such as materials and vehicle performance.

“Using BigChange we have slashed the time taken to produce vital documentation for each job. Customised worksheets such as tank cleaning reports and consignment notes can be completed simply by our engineers, which is complemented by easy access to important safety information such as method statements and risk assessments via the BigChange app,” he continued. “Once a job is completed, clients are no longer waiting 24 or 48 hours for paper documents to be returned to the office. In many instances, our clients are receiving their post-work completion packs before our engineers even return to base, using the benefit of real time information sharing.”

Using BigChange, which incorporates customer relationship management (CRM), job scheduling, live tracking, resource management, job finance and business intelligence, has dramatically reduced the time and resource required to manage the complete project lifecycle from initial enquiry right through to project sign off and invoicing. Intelligent scheduling and routing are reducing costs and unnecessary returns to base between jobs, and the digitisation of paper documents is improving access to and sharing of job specific information.

Since implementing BigChange, the administrative burden has been dramatically reduced and management have a better control on costs, all contributing to the increase in turnover. The system is also improving communication between field-based teams and back-office staff, raising customer service levels and boosting feedback with real-time updates, ETAs and reporting.

“BigChange has freed up my time to run the business rather than it running me,” concluded Saunders. “It gives me the tools and information I need, when I need them, it provides the mechanism to share time or business critical data and it provides the intelligence we need to be accountable to ourselves, our customers and external organisations. This has allowed me to invest time in other areas of the business such as the website, advertising and customer care, which has undoubtedly contributed to our growth.”

