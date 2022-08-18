K1 Logistics welcomes first Volvo trucks in quest for short – And long term gains

South Wales-based K1 Logistics has taken delivery of its first-ever Volvo trucks, welcoming six new FH 460 with I-Save Globetrotter 6×2 tractor units into its fleet with a further two identical trucks set to follow.

The new vehicles have been supplied by Darren Padfield, Area Sales Manager at Truck and Bus Wales and West, and replace equivalent models from a rival marque.

Kurt Evans, K1 Logistics’ Managing Director, says: “When it came to refreshing our fleet, we wanted a model that looked good out on the road, that would make our drivers’ lives easier, and that outshone everything else on the market. The early indication is that our new FHs more than fit the bill; our drivers literally don’t have a bad word to say about them.”

The trucks – dressed in a sleek silver and purple livery – are powered by Euro-6 compliant D13TC Step E engines, producing 460 hp and a peak torque of 2,600 Nm. Benefitting from Volvo Trucks’ I-Save technology, these powertrains also feature turbo-compounding to reduce fuel consumption without compromising driveability, making full use of the available energy at every stage to deliver increased efficiency across the whole rpm range.

K1 Logistics’ new FHs are also equipped with Volvo Trucks’ I-Shift automated gearbox technology and I-See predictive cruise control to bring further sustainability and operational efficiency gains through perfectly timed gearshifts and active speed management. The company tested all three elements together while trialling a demo truck provided by Truck and Bus Wales and West, with the vehicle producing unprecedented cost and performance gains for the operator.

“Reduced carbon footprint and improved operational efficiency are two goals that rarely go hand-in-hand, hence why we were so impressed with the results the I-Save, I-Shift, I-See package combination produced,” says Evans. “During our trial, we saw significant fuel savings which we project could yield a £10,000 annual cost saving per truck compared to the older vehicles we have on the fleet.

When we tested an alternative unit from another manufacturer it simply could not come close to those figures.”

The company’s first six trucks are already receiving rave reviews from K1 Logistics’ drivers, who have noted how much more comfortable and spacious the Globetrotter cab is versus the model they replaced.

“They also tell me the FH 460 offers a much more solid drive than what we had previously,” adds Evans. “The consensus is that it is simply a far more comfortable and enjoyable truck to work in.”

All eight units have been bought outright and are backed by a 24-month Volvo Gold Contract to guarantee maximum uptime and worry-free ownership thanks to 24/7 real-time monitoring of the trucks’ critical components. The vehicles are each expected to cover 120,000 km annually, working five to six days a week across the next five years.

With more than 20 years of experience in the transport, haulage and warehousing industries, K1 Logistics operates from its own 82,000 sq ft storage facility in Llantrisant, in South Wales. Its diverse 20-strong modern fleet includes vehicles ranging from courier vans to articulated trucks, capable of providing delivery services across the UK.

