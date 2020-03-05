Kevin Keegan to host LEEA Awards 2020

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) is excited to announce that this year’s LEEA Awards will be hosted by Liverpool legend, and one of the UK’s best loved former football players and managers, Kevin Keegan.

With the LEEA Awards ceremony being held in Liverpool to reward excellence, Kevin Keegan is a dream signing as this years’ celebrity speaker. The lauded football pundit, experienced presenter and popular personality is a major figure in sporting culture. After starting his playing career at Scunthorpe in 1968, he took Anfield by storm during Liverpool’s glory days in the 1970s and captained the England national team. In the 1980s, following a stint at German side SV Hamburg, Kevin finished his playing career at Newcastle. After trying his hand at business, Kevin returned to manage Newcastle in 1992 and England in 1999.

“We are absolutely delighted that Kevin will be joining us at our Awards ceremony to celebrate our industry’s achievements,” said Ross Moloney, CEO of LEEA.

The prestigious LEEA Awards will take place at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre on 13 October. They will reward the association’s members and their employees who have made significant contributions to lifting standards in the industry. The 2020 Awards include 10 categories:

Best Innovation

Kevin Holmes Award for Excellence in Developing People

Safety Award, sponsored by Rigging Services

Outstanding Apprentice, sponsored by Bridger Howes

Unsung Hero

Accredited Training Scheme – Best Trainer

Best Lifting Equipment Inspector/Tester/Examiner

Best Team

Best Lifting Operation

LEEA CEO’s Award

Applications for nominations in these categories will be accepted from May. In addition, the Awards will also present the Harry Brown Memorial Shield and Stuart Everitt Award.

The LEEA Awards will take place during the association’s flagship show, LiftEx at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, 13-14th October 2020, now in its sixteenth year.

For ticket and sponsorship details, please visit www.liftex.org