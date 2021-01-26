Key appointments at PFF Group

Manufacturer PFF Group has made four key appointments at its Washington site following a contract win to produce PPE for the NHS.

The contract from the Department of Health and Social Care will see PFF manufacture 360 million disposable polythene aprons. The company has invested £2m in new equipment and created 100 jobs to deliver the contract.

John Conway has been appointed general manager of the plant. John joined PFF in August 2020 in a temporary role as operations manager. In his new position he will lead the operations and maintenance functions at the Washington site, as well as managing the performance of internal operations to maintain and develop business growth.

Production manager Sally Pietryga has been promoted to site operations coordinator and data capture manager. Sally will manage and analyse data from all internal production operations to inform productivity and control raw materials and wastage.

Shift managers Craig Martin and Steve Walmsley are promoted to shift production managers. With responsibility for production targets, efficiencies, costs and maintaining high standards, they will ensure that the strategic and business objectives of the company are achieved while overseeing the personal development of staff.

Kenton Robbins, group managing director of PFF Group said: “We wish our colleagues good luck in these new roles. This has been an extremely difficult year, but our workforce has risen to the challenge magnificently. These appointments strengthen our Washington operation, putting us in a great position to achieve our strategic goals and meet the challenges of the future.”

PFF is one of the UK’s largest independent food packaging manufacturers, providing packaging solutions to supermarkets, multi-national food manufacturers, food service and fresh produce companies across the UK. The firm employs 108 permanent people at its Washington, Tyne and Wear site and 113 at Keighley, West Yorkshire.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, PFF is using its expertise in the plastics sector to meet the increased global demand for PPE, as well as continuing to support the UK’s food retail sector through the production and supply of food packaging.

