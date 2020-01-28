KNAPP to showcase innovation at LogiMAT and IntraLogisteX

Logistics integrator, KNAPP, will present the latest generation of its AI-enabled Pick-it-Easy Robot at this year’s LogiMAT. The new robot, designed for fully automatic single-item picking, will be presented on the KNAPP stand (B05 in Hall 3) at the exhibition, which takes place in Stuttgart from 10 to 12 March.

New pocket sorter system

KNAPP has also been developing its intelligent pocket sortation system, which is ideal for the demands of online retail. KNAPP group member, Dürkopp Fördertechnik, will present a completely new type of pocket sorter system on the KNAPP stand at LogiMAT – designed to deliver consistently high performance while storing, picking and sorting e-commerce items in a space-effective and flexible manner, arranging them into the precise sequence required for dispatch.

KNAPP UK to exhibit at IntraLogisteX

A team from KNAPP UK will be ready to welcome visitors to stand 604 at the IntraLogisteX show at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena on 31 March and 1 April. Said Craig Rollason, Managing Director, “As well as informing visitors about KNAPP’s latest developments in AI-enabled robotics and the new pocket sorter that we will be launching later this year, we’ll be discussing our full range of automated intralogistics solutions – including the OSR Shuttle™ Evo storage system, ergonomic Pick-it-Easy Evoworkstations, A-frame autopickers, Open Shuttle AGVs, the AI-powered and cloud-basedredPILOT software and the hanging garment technology of KNAPP group member, Dürkopp Fördertechnik.”

KNAPP is focused on delivering integrated solutions for automated intralogistics, with many clients needing to handle both flat-packed goods and hanging garments. KNAPP customers in the UK and Eire include brands such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Boots, Staples, Clarks, British Gas, Well, J P Boden, Kuehne + Nagel, SigmaPharmaceuticals and IKEA.

More about KNAPP:

KNAPP is a leading technology company that provides intelligent solutions for intralogistics automation and software. Headquartered in Graz, Austria, the KNAPP group employs more than 4,500 staff worldwide and achieved a net turnover of 954 million euros in the business year 2018-19. KNAPP has over 1700 active installations worldwide and – together with its subsidiary, Dürkopp Fördertechnik inBielefeld, Germany – the group has customers that include renowned brands such as Hugo Boss, Olymp, ASOS, Parfums Christian Dior, Esprit and Marc Cain. KNAPP has a history of innovation and, in the business year 2018-19, the group invested around 48 million euros in research and development.

knapp.com