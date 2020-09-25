Knowles places order for 26 vehicles to aid growth

Warehousing and logistics specialists Knowles Transport has placed an order for 26 new Volvo FH460 Turbo Compound vehicles in preparation for further growth after experiencing a significant spike in demand in recent months.

This substantial investment has been made to support their continued expansion and recent diversification.

All vehicles on order have been placed with Volvo Truck & Bus Centre East Anglia Centre in Ely, who following a highly extensive procurement process, won the race to secure the order due to their vehicles’ considerable fuel savings and excellent after sales service.

These vehicles are equipped with Volvo’s ‘I-Save’ technology, this incorporates Volvo’s turbo compound engine with the latest fuel saving package, combined they give class leading fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

These latest vehicles will add to Knowles’ 120-strong fleet and have been ordered in response to the increased growth in demand and as part of a fleet replacement programme.

The vehicles have been purchased alongside five-year repair maintenance contracts and serviced by the Volvo Truck and Bus, Ely – something that also proved to be a key factor in the decision to place the order.

The new vehicles are the first in the fleet to be DVS compliant, but Managing Director, Alex Knowles, has also committed to retrofitting a number of vehicles within the company’s fleet.

The new vehicles are set to be delivered throughout May, June and September 2021.

Alex Knowles said, “Volvo’s product offering and strong back-up from Volvo Truck and Bus Ely was a key part in the decision making process”

“The latest turbo-compound engines are more fuel efficient, particularly on long-haul, helps us manage costs and minimise environmental impact”

Alex continued: “Ensuring operational efficiency and uptime is at the very forefront of Knowles’ ethos. This has been demonstrated through our continual investment programme in the latest engine and vehicle technology.

“Our investment in the 26 Volvo FH460’s once again expresses this commitment to this long-standing ethos and further extends our long-term relationship with Volvo.”