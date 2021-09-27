RUD Lifting and Lashing Points
Knowles Transport teams up with AR Storage Solutions to increase racking capacity

Distribution and warehousing specialists Knowles Transport has chosen AR Racking to provide brand new pallet racking at its 300,000 sq. ft warehouse in Wimbling ton.

The racking was added to increase warehousing capacity in order to accommodate new business, as well as to improve operational efficiency and productivity within the two warehouses.

AR Racking added 7200 pallet spaces to Knowles’ warehouse in Wimbling ton, increasing their storage capacity from 22500 to 29700 pallets.

AR Racking also reconfigured the design of Knowles’ warehouse to cater for the newly introduced central warehousing columns when installing further racking capacity at the site.

The expansion of Knowles warehousing space is yet another statement of growth at the company. Knowles has continued to go from strength to strength over the past 12 months, in a year which has seen the business implement growth in almost every department.

Mike Smyth, Key Account Manager at AR Racking also said: “Whilst there were a couple of challenges faced along the way, the warehouse was fitted with pallet racking ahead of schedule, despite a last minute redesign due to newly introduced central warehouse columns.”

Alex Knowles, Managing Director at Knowles Transport commented: “The need to facilitate further capacity was paramount to accommodating our recent contract win.

“By increasing the total capacity to 29700, and providing a more productive and efficient racking solution, AR Racking successfully enabled us to meet the requirements to service our new contract as well as support continued growth.

“The installation was a great success and completed well before schedule.”

