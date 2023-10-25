Kobelco strengthens its mini excavator range

Japanese manufacturer reveals new SK26SR-7 and updated SK28SR-7 models

Kobelco is dedicated to the development of its extensive mini excavator line-up and continually seeks ways to utilise technologies from its larger machines, and redesign existing models to help meet changing customer demands. With this in mind, Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V. (KCME) is pleased to launch the brand new SK26SR-7 and the next generation SK28SR-7, which features a number of important improvements.

Mini excavators are frequently used for landscaping, utilities and small construction or industrial projects and operators can often find themselves working long hours inside the cabin. As a result, the two new models follow Kobelco’s stunning Performance x Design concept, which promotes superior performance, a more comfortable cabin and improved working environment.

Ideal for jobsites where space is restricted, the Kobelco SK26SR-7 and SK28SR-7 have short radius designs. Importantly, the machines’ short tail swing provides excellent accessibility when working next to walls or digging close to ditches and offers a smaller operating footprint.

The SK28SR-7 also benefits from an increased engine output from 18kW to 19kW and an improved hydraulic system for enhanced operability versus the previous model.

For increased versatility, the Quick Hitch piping has also been extended by 200mm for easy connection to a wide range of attachments. The removable travel levers improve accessibility to the main control valve, which helps to facilitate maintenance and servicing of the hydraulics, ensuring smoother operations and reducing downtime. The Angle Dozer (optional) is available on the SK28SR-7 and provides 25 degrees of left and right-angle movement for clearing, grading and backfilling for improved control of changing terrain. The Floating Dozer (optional) enables cleaning of the ground surface without having to adjust the dozer height, once again improving work efficiency.

Importantly, the new SK26SR-7 also has a remarkably low transport weight of 2,580kg (cab) and 2,420kg (canopy), making it easily transportable on a trailer with a maximum capacity of 3,500kg.

Inside the cabin, features include a mechanical suspension and reclining seat including headrest, wider wrist rests, DAB+ radio with FM/AM & AUX & USB, Bluetooth and hands-free telephone function, smartphone and cup holders. The 3.5-inch multi-colour display provides important machine information, including fuel and water temperature, service intervals and adjustments to the hydraulic oil flow to the attachments (Hydraulic Flow Adjustment). Quick access to this information can help ensure timely maintenance, reducing the risk of unexpected breakdowns and optimising the machines’ lifespan.

Both the SK26SR-7 and SK28SR-7 also benefit from air conditioning as standard a relatively unique feature for models in this weight segment. In addition, the models are equipped with Kobelco’s innovative iNDr (integrated noise and dust reduction cooling system) a superior method of noise suppression that promotes low noise, exceptional engine cooling, enhanced reliability, minimal machine downtime and a more comfortable working environment for the operator.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Kobelco SK26SR-7 and the relaunch of the SK28SR-7, Kobelco Product Marketing Manager, Wesley Elverding, said: “Our mini excavator line-up is extensive, but we recognised that the 2.5-tonne segment could be further enhanced to better meet customer requirements. As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, the SK26SR-7 and SK28SR-7 build on Kobelco’s reputation for reliability and performance and incorporate several new features to boost their capabilities and really set them apart from the competition”.

For more information about this machine and to see a full and easy-to-view directory of Kobelco’s European dealer network, please visit the official Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V. website at www.kobelco-europe.com