Please pass CHEP pallets back - Free collection
UPGRADE YOUR OFFICE With Hyundai's new range of Heavy Line forklifts.
POST A STORY ON MATERIALS HANDLING WORLD
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
Konecranes supports Jingjin Equipment’s business expansion with 35-crane order

Konecranes supports Jingjin Equipment’s business expansion with 35-crane order

MHWmagazine 20 hours ago Lifting Equipment, World

Konecranes has won an order for 35 CXT overhead cranes from Chinese filter press manufacturer Jingjin Equipment Inc. to support its newly established manufacturing facility in Dezhou, China. The order was booked in August 2023.

The cranes are comprised of 5- and 10-ton CXT single girder cranes, 30-ton CXT double girder cranes and a 5-ton CXT semi gantry crane. They will be used in the customer’s new manufacturing facility for the production and assembly of plunger pumps and filter presses, which are essential for sludge dewatering and wastewater treatment.

In addition to supplying the cranes, Konecranes will oversee the delivery and installation, ensuring a seamless transition for Jingjin Equipment.

This order reinforces Konecranes’ longstanding collaboration with Jingjin Equipment, which dates back to 2016 and has seen close to 200 overhead cranes delivered and put into service.

“We are delighted that Jingjin Equipment Inc. has once again chosen Konecranes as their trusted partner for their lifting needs. The decision to engage us underscores the confidence Jingjin Equipment has in our products and services to meet the requirements of their new manufacturing facility,” says Charles Zhang, Sales Manager ISE APAC, Konecranes.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

For a concise overview of Konecranes’ business, please click here. Konecranes’ leading solutions for general manufacturing can be found here. For a useful glossary of crane and lifting terms, please click here.

Konecranes.com.

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

Automation helps Mercadona get fresh produce from field to store within 24 hours

Automation helps Mercadona get fresh produce from field to store within 24 hours

Warehouse automation from Cimcorp is enabling the Spanish grocery retailer to increase the shelf life …

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape