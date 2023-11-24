Konecranes supports Jingjin Equipment’s business expansion with 35-crane order

Konecranes has won an order for 35 CXT overhead cranes from Chinese filter press manufacturer Jingjin Equipment Inc. to support its newly established manufacturing facility in Dezhou, China. The order was booked in August 2023.

The cranes are comprised of 5- and 10-ton CXT single girder cranes, 30-ton CXT double girder cranes and a 5-ton CXT semi gantry crane. They will be used in the customer’s new manufacturing facility for the production and assembly of plunger pumps and filter presses, which are essential for sludge dewatering and wastewater treatment.

In addition to supplying the cranes, Konecranes will oversee the delivery and installation, ensuring a seamless transition for Jingjin Equipment.

This order reinforces Konecranes’ longstanding collaboration with Jingjin Equipment, which dates back to 2016 and has seen close to 200 overhead cranes delivered and put into service.

“We are delighted that Jingjin Equipment Inc. has once again chosen Konecranes as their trusted partner for their lifting needs. The decision to engage us underscores the confidence Jingjin Equipment has in our products and services to meet the requirements of their new manufacturing facility,” says Charles Zhang, Sales Manager ISE APAC, Konecranes.

