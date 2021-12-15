Korea’s Hanho becomes newest distributor of Verton safe lifting technology

Hanho International has always put safety and efficiency at the forefront of its crane operations, and its new distribution agreement with Verton will also secure its reputation as an industry innovator. Effective immediately, Hanho is distributing Verton’s lifting and load orientation technology across South Korea/Korea. Verton’s remote-controlled load orientation products, rotate suspended loads without the need for taglines, using gyroscopes and sophisticated control systems, removing the need for personnel near or under loads.

Since 1989, Hanho International has been a leading exporter and importer of used cranes in Korea. They have earned the trust of their customers by consistently supplying high-standard cranes of excellent condition across a wide range of industries. They specialise in crawler cranes, all-terrain cranes, and rough-terrain cranes, while also accommodating the diverse needs of their customers.

Hanho International CEO, Jim Park, says that partnering with Verton will be of significant benefit to their customers.

“To put it simply, there is no-one else doing what Verton is doing to improve the safety of workers on the job site,” he said.

“There is no other technology that delivers this significant level of risk removal while providing a cost-effective solution that also provides more efficient operations.”

“Our market research shows that our target market for Verton solutions will include management and planning installation companies, and crane rental companies to begin with.”

“We are eager and proud to offer the Verton range of products to our customers.”

CEO of Verton, Tim Ekert, said that this distribution agreement with Hanho International will mean safer and faster turnarounds for countless projects.”

“It’s exciting to witness new audiences benefiting from Verton’s technology in their lifting operations,” he said.

“Verton’s range of lifting solutions uses gyroscopes and sophisticated control systems that make even the most difficult job safer, without the need for taglines or poles.”

“Plus, from a productivity and efficiency perspective, the load arrives at the destination in the right orientation due to the control system onboard our equipment while controlling the load via our remote control, even in the event of sudden wind gusts. Coupled with our smart technology that captures and analyses lifting operation data to identify opportunities for improvement, our solutions are designed to make lifting operations better for everyone.”

More about Verton

Verton is an innovative technology firm and inventor of the world’s first remote-controlled load orientation system. This revolutionary system makes taglines obsolete, removing the need for workers to be near moving or suspended loads, keeping them out of harm’s way. Verton’s range of lifting products also integrates smart technology to facilitate more precise load placement, faster task turnover, and superior analysis and oversight of operations. The technology will significantly benefit lifting operations by moving towards `hands-free` lifting and keeping workers clear of potentially high-risk zones. www.verton.com.au

More about Hanho International

Hanho International is a leading exporter and importer of used crane in Korea. Hanho specialize in crawler cranes, all terrain and rough terrain cranes. Hanho also specialize in importing telescopic handlers into the Korean market. http://www.hanhoco.com