KPH Plant Hire upgrades with 32-tonne Volvo FM

KPH Plant Hire has taken delivery of a Volvo FM 8×2 rigid with beavertail body and split

hydraulic double flip ramps, which it will use to deliver its extensive fleet of plant equipment including excavators, telehandlers, dumpers and rollers.

The FM is the second new Volvo to join the Yorkshire-based business’s fleet in the past two years and replaces a rival marque. John Newman, Managing Director at KPH Plant Hire, says: “We added a new Volvo a couple of years ago and it has performed exceptionally well, so when we needed to replace one of our core delivery vehicles it made sense for us to return to the brand.

“We have four trucks that transport our hire equipment, so it is vital that we are running the best possible vehicles and we have certainly got that with this latest delivery.”

Supplied by Jason Robinson, Area Sales Manager at Crossroads Truck and Bus, the 6,000mm wheelbase FM is mounted with bodywork by Shawtrack Services which features a full working at height system and offers a payload of more than 19 tonnes. It is powered by Volvo’s D11K Euro 6 engine, producing up to 380 hp and 1,800 Nm of torque.

“We have a really strong relationship with our local dealer,” says Newman. “They provide an exceptionally high level of service and have helped us every step of the way with this latest order.

Making sure the truck is always on the road is key; and we know that the aftermarket support from Volvo will ensure the maximum possible uptime. From experience, we can rely on them to deliver.”

The FM benefits from the drive plus package, for added driver comfort, and Volvo’s long haul fuel package which includes I-See predictive cruise control. Other features specified by the customer include a rear cab window, leather steering wheel and enhanced exterior with cab-coloured bumper, mirrors, step and visor.

KPH Plant Hire has specified its new truck for maximum safety, with two spot lamps, roof-mounted amber beacons and white high-mounted working lamps at the rear of the cab. The seven-inch screen on the dashboard also features a four-channel video switch, enabling it to display feeds from the surround-vehicle camera system – fully integrated into the Volvo display.

The truck will be in operation five days a week, clocking up roughly 60,000 km per year and is covered by a Volvo Silver Contract, with servicing and maintenance to be carried out by the Crossroads Truck and Bus depot in Birstall, which is located just five minutes from KPH Plant Hire’s yard.

Established in 1972, KPH Plant Hire supplies contractors throughout Yorkshire and the north of England.