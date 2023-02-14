Krone paints it black for events logistics specialist

A haulier specialising in festival and conference logistics has expanded its trailer fleet – including one with a special paint job.

FCL Event Logistics is a specialist event transport supplier, operating a fleet of 30 trucks and 22 trailers. The company transports high value goods such as sound and lighting equipment to events, exhibitions, conferences and festivals across the UK and Europe.

FCL invested in new trailers to keep pace with business expansion, after winning contracts with new clients. The company purchased three Dry Liners from Krone and had specific requirements for the paint job on one of them.

Martin Cowie, logistics manager for FCL Event Logistics, said: “We painted one of our tractor units in a very distinctive metallic black for a client. When the contract came to an end the truck still had relatively low mileage, so we wanted to keep it in the fleet but needed a trailer to match it. Krone came up with the goods, they colour matched the trailer to our truck.”

FCL’s client base comes from sectors including telecommunications, broadcasting, sports and catering. It provides a comprehensive service to its clients including planning routes, booking ferries, and preparing all necessary documentation. It also offers warehouse storage between events.

The Krone Dry Liners it bought are based on Krone’s universal modular chassis, featuring an optimised welded assembly and robust bulkhead connection. For increased stability in the event of collision damage, the chassis is equipped with a raised front rail as standard, and the rear lights are mounted on the diagonally reinforced, ramp-compatible rear with protection.

FCL Event Logistics purchased two Dry Liner STGs with galvanised steel cassette side walls (galvanized) and a front wall made out of trapezium-shaped steel plates. The mega boxes also have ramp carriers fitted to hold 3.7m alloy ramps. Inside, the body is protected by a lateral, double-walled, forklift collision protection system with bulk material drain. Above this, the side walls have a full-surface keyhole system and 13 pairs of lashing rings integrated in the floor provide the infrastructure for continuous load securing. It also purchased one Dry Liner STP with plywood side wall body and tail lift – this is the trailer with the special paint job.

“We have had Krone trailers from the day we started the business 13 years ago,” added Martin. “They are well-priced and we find them very reliable. We did try trailers from another supplier but have moved back to Krone and are happy with the latest additions to our fleet – in fact, we have ordered another two. Overall, the service from Krone UK has always been good and spare parts are never a problem.”

Launched in November at the IAA trade show, the new Krone Dry Liner STG can be equipped with an air-suspended axle unit with self-steering axle to enable safe and agile manoeuvring, even in confined conditions. Optional safety features include a reversing camera, LED side market lights, and the Krone Smart Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Krone UK is providing nationwide product support and aftersales care throughout Britain and Ireland. The company offers a comprehensive range of trailers including container chassis, curtainsider, refrigerated semi, and dry freight box. For further details, visit www.krone-trailer.com