KTC Edibles selects LPR as its pooler of choice

Following an extensive review of its distribution and pallet pooling requirements, KTC Edibles Ltd, the oil and fats specialist and world foods supplier, has awarded the contract for its pallet pooling business to LPR, Europe’s leading red pallet pooling company.

KTC Edibles sources a wide range of quality foods and ingredients from around the world and distributes these to manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers, both in the UK and other countries. The company’s products include oils, spices, pulses and sauces, as well as canned groceries and beverages. Vincent Poulton, the company’s Equipment Controller explains, “Our business is growing fast, and we need suppliers that have the ambition and ability to grow with us. We selected LPR as a long term partner who will provide the unique combination of high quality products and exceptional customer service.”

The decision to partner with LPR was taken after a three month joint project during which every aspect of KTC Edibles’ distribution operation was explored. Vincent explains, “Having made the decision to choose a new pallet pooling provider, we wanted to be certain that they would meet our expectations before committing to a long-term agreement. The due diligence period allowed us to test LPR’s approach to relationship management and we’re delighted that LPR passed with flying colours. LPR worked closely with our pallet control and operational teams and demonstrated that they were able to meet both our rigorous technical and commercial requirements, while providing the flexibility and resources to support our ongoing business growth.”

LPR will be fulfilling KTC Edibles’ pallet requirements for their distribution hubs in Liverpool, Wednesbury and Darlaston.

More about La Palette Rouge (LPR):

La Palette Rouge, a division of Euro Pool Group, is a pallet-pooling company for manufacturers and distributors in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. LPR operates throughout Europe, providing a full pallet service to its customers and their retail partners.

The LPR range of pallets includes all formats commonly used in the FMCG sector and by major retailers. LPR pallets comply with hygiene regulations applying in the food sector and are reserved strictly for the FMCG sector, in order to avoid any risk of contamination.

LPR has acquired PEFC certification and has therefore implemented a rigorous chain of custody to ensure that the wood for its pallets comes from forests that are managed sustainably.

More about Euro Pool Group:

Euro Pool Group is the European leader in logistics services for returnable packaging in the fresh produce sector. Euro Pool Group is composed of two divisions, Euro Pool System (EPS) and La Palette Rouge (LPR). www.europoolgroup.com