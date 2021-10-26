L. Hunt & Sons builds on decades of trust in Andover Trailers

Hampshire-based haulier, L. Hunt & Sons, has taken delivery of two new bespoke built trailers from Andover Trailers, extending a relationship between the two companies dating back more than 30 years.

The first new delivery is a high-specification, tri-axle, 56-tonne gross weight extending step frame – a replacement for a smaller Andover build and the largest the business has specified to-date. It is joined by a specialist tri-axle forklift trailer, a new addition to the company’s 30-strong mixed trailer fleet which currently features seven other Andover builds.

Derrick Hunt, Director at L. Hunt & Sons, says: “We bought our first Andover trailer second-hand in the 1980s, but over the years, whether they’ve been new or used, they have never let us down. With the business looking to move into heavier haulage, we knew they were the right choice to build our new extending step frame.

“What makes Andover’s builds stand out is their combination of innovative design and solid and dependable build quality. They are also willing to work with you to ensure the trailer you get does exactly what you need it to do. Nothing’s off-the-shelf, it’s all bespoke.”

The 11.9m step frame is constructed with a durable, four-member design which can extend along a central spine to a maximum length of 16.15m. The 1.2m-wide power toe ramps feature Andover’s fold-forward design, with sliding width adjustment and knife edge toes, all helping with the loading and unloading of a range of heavy machinery, including everything from aviation tugs to belt systems for sushi restaurants.

Specified with 17.5-inch wheels on BPW axles, the trailer includes lift and self-steer capability on the rear axle, as well as multiple safety features like slide-out wide load marker boards, additional reverse safety lamps and LED strobes.

The covered forklift trailer features a similar four-member construction, with closed-up cross members within the frame to provide additional strength, while keeping the unladen trailer weight as low as possible. The full width, full height, flip-toe knife-edged ramp design creates the shallow entry angle needed to load forklifts, with extra reversing lamps and an alarm to provide additional safety when in operation.

Other key design features include an all-steel hinged retractable TSE sliding roof, specifically chosen by Andover Trailers for its sheer strength and durability. It also incorporates swing-out rear pillars and sliding side pillars with two locking positions, allowing machines wider than the door frame to be loaded with ease.

“The shallow loading angle and the innovative roof and pillar design make Andover’s forklift trailers the best in the business. Their genuine versatility allows us to carry a wide range of forklifts, including high-mast machines with the roof either fully or partly open,” adds Hunt.

Both new trailers are expected to stay in operation for at least 10 years and will clock up around 100,000 miles per year working across the UK.

A family business based in Basingstoke, L. Hunt & Sons has now worked in the haulage industry for more than 125 years. Its varied commercial vehicle fleet works across all sectors and has transported everything from helicopters to pharmaceuticals.

www.andovertrailers.co.uk