Lancashire building firm puts Yanmar mini excavator to the test

When it came to investing in a versatile new mini excavator, D Ryan Construction purchased a Yanmar SV15VT from local dealer MTS Plant. Dependable, reliable and robust, the class-leading model is already delivering above and beyond expectations.

Based in Ormskirk, West Lancashire, D Ryan Construction is a family-run building firm. Through a small but talented team and a trusted network of contractors, the company delivers a wide range of building services for homeowners across the region – everything from landscaping, conversions, renovations and extensions, to complete house build projects.

Renowned for quality, attention to detail and excellent customer service, the business is experiencing ever-increasing demand for its services. Previously, owner David Ryan relied on a groundworker to deliver all landscaping, trenching, drainage and foundation tasks, but with the order book growing, David decided to invest in plant equipment of his own.

While David knew the exact functionality he needed from a mini excavator, he approached the team at MTS Plant – Yanmar’s official dealer for Lancashire, Cheshire, Yorkshire and the central belt of Scotland – to discuss which model would be best suited to his growing business.

Matthew Watson, Director at MTS Plant, commented: “David was looking for a reliable new excavator that could meet rigorous project demands. He’d heard good things about the Yanmar range but needed advice about model specs. We suggested one of Yanmar’s all-new SV15VT mini excavators, which were launched in 2021.

“Dependable, reliable and rental tough, the SV15VT delivers class-leading productivity in a highly compact package. A powerful engine and double gear pump hydraulic system ensures impressive performance, while compact dimensions make the mini excavator perfect for job sites where space comes at a premium. Innovative design and a light transport weight makes the SV15VT easy to move between sites, while best-in-class maintenance accessibility makes daily checks quick and simple.

“For general building and domestic landscaping applications, it’s a really competitive model. Thanks to Yanmar’s compact design and state-of-the-art engine technology, it delivers head and shoulders above other models in its class, while featuring a number of safety-critical technologies to ensure maximum safety on site.

“With the specifications suiting the business down to the ground, David placed an order and the machine arrived in late March. Finished in Yanmar’s Premium Red livery, it really looks the part – the perfect addition to David’s growing business.”

Delivering above any beyond expectations

Since taking delivery of the SV15VT, David and the team at D Ryan Construction have put the excavator to work on a number of major building projects. Commenting on the purchase, David said: “For any small business, investing in new equipment is always a big decision. However, with demand increasing and our order book filling up months in advance, we knew the flexibility of having our own excavator would be invaluable.

“When our new SV15VT arrived, it was out on site almost the same day and really hit the ground running. It’s an impressive machine – powerful, capable and versatile – which is perfect for our business where no two jobs are ever the same.

“Despite boasting the dig depth and digging force of a much larger model, it’s still compact enough to fit through tight spaces. What’s more, with a transport weight of just 1,465kg and easy-access anchor points, we can transport the SV15VT between sites on a standard GVW trailer.

“I’ve operated a number of similar models from other manufacturers and nothing comes close to the Yanmar. There’s no play in it, it’s so easy to operate and the controls are pin-point accurate. I’ve already recommended it to other contractors!”

Matthew concluded: “We’re glad that David and his team are already benefitting from investing in a Yanmar excavator. The SV15VT is a really impressive mini excavator and sets the category standards for performance and flexibility. We’re confident that it will continue to exceed expectations for years to come.

“If you’re looking to invest in a new mini excavator, we’d recommend testing the SV15VT. We’re confident that once you’ve tried it, you’ll want to buy it!”

For more information about the SV15VT, or other models in the Yanmar portfolio, visit https://www.yanmar.com/gb/construction/.

For more information about MTS Plant, visit www.mtsplant.co.uk.